UMSG reflects on the semester and reports on 2025 initiatives

The University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) met in the Bangor Room on Dec. 10 for its final meeting of the fall semester, and of 2024. Current Student Chief of UVAC Anthony Mazzolla was welcomed, the Senate considered a possible meeting location change and Global UGrad Student from Pakistan Noor Ul Ain bid farewell to UMSG with a presentation about Pakistani culture.

Club Maintenance

Noah Bouchard, the president of run club, and Brody Lake, the vice president of run club, addressed the Senate seeking preliminary recognition. The mission of the run club is to invite interested students to run in a group. They typically meet every day of the school week at 5 p.m.

There are currently a total of 16 members, a few of which are typically available to join each day. There is a potential for future funding requests from the group, likely to purchase reflective gear for night runs. Run club was granted preliminary recognition.

UMaine Entrepreneurship and Innovation (UMEI) also addressed the Senate seeking preliminary recognition. They meet at the Foster Center on campus to promote business incubation. The club is open to students across all fields of study at UMaine, and its five officers intend to recruit more members in the first week of the Spring 2025 semester. Involvement is encouraged year round for all students, including underclassmen. They may request funds in the future for food or a location change. UMEI was granted preliminary recognition

Guest Speaker

Anthony Mazzolla is a graduate student at UMaine Augusta who serves as the current student chief of the UMaine Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC). He has been involved with UVAC for three and a half years, and was promoted to officer two years ago.

“We are advanced life support transporting ambulance service, fully licensed by the Maine Office of Emergency Medical Services. We respond to all 911 calls on campus, and assist in responding to Orono, Old Town and Milford for emergencies off campus,” said Mazzolla.

UVAC Runs 24/7 throughout the entire academic year. It currently owns two ambulances, both of which are equipped to paramedic level. UVAC is entirely student run besides Chief of EMS at UMaine Aidan Koplovsky.

Across the globe, there are 284 collegiate volunteer ambulance organizations. Ten of which have two ambulances that provide advanced life support, and only four operate at the same capacity as the ones at UMaine, including CPR classes and mutual aid coverage.

The 61 members offer services beyond addressing campus calls. UVAC provides emergency coverage of the majority of athletic games, weekly CPR classes and regular Maine EMS-approved training.

Mazzolla initially joined UVAC with no previous medical experience. He described the opportunity to become lieutenant of relations as his “venture into leadership.”

“Becoming an officer at UVAC was unlike any job I have ever had. I loved it. I never worked somewhere that felt so rewarding. After my semester of being a lieutenant, I decided to become the assistant chief of relations,” said Marzzolla. “And this is a job that really pushed me to my limit, and I think highlights the work we do at UVAC.”

Applications open at the end of each semester. The hiring process takes place throughout the first two weeks of the spring semester.

Executive Reports

UMSG President Keegan Tripp expressed gratitude for member submission of executive evaluations, indicating that their ideas will be used to improve the functionality of student senate. He also announced that he attended the first official senior administration meeting, will continue working with the 2025 Commencement Committee over winter break and is serving on the Distinguished Maine Professor Committee.

Tripp is soon to confirm dates for a town hall series that will allow students to ask questions and share concerns directly with UMaine System Administrators.

Dillon Leeman, the vice president for student entertainment, shared that a total of 470 tickets for Free Movie Wednesday at Black Bear Cinemas were used throughout the semester, beating the record last year by over 150 tickets. Approximately 2,000 tickets remain. In the event that they are all used, the theater will lower its original price to an undergraduate student fee of $5. Leeman expressed that he favors an increase of the student activity fee.

Advisor to UMSG Lauri Sodelko shared via proxy that the Center for Student Involvement and the Student Wellness Resource Center are hosting its final de-stressor event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Room 151 of the Memorial Union. Students are invited to create their own finals survival kit. She also reiterated that the majority of residence halls close on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Periodic Reports

Amanda Levesque, the Honors College student activity board representative, announced that the Honors College made $624 in raffle ticket sales for the Maine Day Meal Packout, which equals 1687 meals for donation in April.

Food and Dining Affairs Committee Chair Nate Feng requested that those with complaints about the dining experience on campus should send him an email. The information will be put in a document that is sent directly to Sodexo.

New Business

An act to allocate $2,000 to the Panhellenic Council towards a Collins Center for the Arts rental to host their “Operating an Eating Disorder Awareness” event on Feb. 12, 2025 was passed by the Senate.

An act to allocate $2475 to the Maine Animal Club for 20 members (four teams of five) to attend the annual NESA competition at Penn State University from Feb. 28 to March 2 was passed. Of that total, $1217 will go toward hotel fees, and the remaining $1258 covers registration.

An act to allocate $1840 to Kappa Kappa Psi for their Band Banquet in the spring was passed. The total is broken down to cover food ($766.11), room ($250), service charge ($347.22), taxes ($166.67), cake ($200) and decorations ($100).

Vice President of UMSG Memphis Peterson gauged the majority opinion of the Senate to determine whether or not he should continue pursuing a new UMSG meeting location for next semester. Members currently convene in the Bangor Room, but there is a concern that it may become insufficient with the number of members increasing. There was a clear majority interest in pursuing a new location.

“If the senate continues to grow and prosper in the way I hope that it does, this space becomes inadequate,” said Peterson.

Wells Conference Center is the main option in regard to the potential location change. Inside, there are three large rooms that frequently host large events, such as Board of Trustees meetings. It may offer Zoom equipment to broadcast meetings on Youtube. Reservations are free for UMSG, but there is not a guarantee that they can meet there every week. There would be advanced notice if another event is scheduled on a Tuesday night, and the UMaine community will remain informed about any potential change.

To conclude the meeting, Global UGrad Student Noor Ul Ain presented an educational slideshow with visual components and facts reflecting life in Pakistan, a country rich in natural resources and flavorful dishes. She also played its national anthem, with Urdu lyrics that indicate unity across Pakistan.

If you’re interested in viewing Ain’s slideshow, or the meeting as a whole, the UMSG Youtube channel uploads recordings of their weekly meetings here.