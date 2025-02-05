Police Beat: 1/21 to 1/27

1/21:

At 10 a.m., a theft complaint was filed from the Hilltop Dining hall after an employee reported a coffee espresso machine missing from the cafeteria. With no surveillance footage available, the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) could not determine a suspect of the theft.

At 8 p.m., a drug complaint was filed anonymously through Campus Eyes. A student at Androscoggin Hall shared that they smelled marijuana originating from a particular room. UMPD made contact with residents of the room, who allowed officers to search the space. Despite smelling a strong odor, no drugs were found in the room. A report was completed and the students were referred to conduct.

1/23:

At 11 p.m., a fire alarm was activated at Androscoggin Hall. After responding to the scene and investigating, UMPD suspects the activation was intentional and resulted from mischievous student conduct. However, the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and there are no suspects.

1/24:

At 11 p.m., a student requested a welfare check through the Black Bear Safe app. UMPD made contact with the student, who shared that nothing was wrong and that they accidentally requested assistance by leaving their phone open in their school bag. The report was marked resolved.

1/25:

At 2 p.m., a parent called UMPD requesting a welfare check for their son, who failed to meet his parents at a predetermined location. Officers made contact with the student at his dorm room and communicated that he should call his parents. The student agreed to call, and the matter was marked resolved.

Around 9 p.m., an alcohol offense was filed from Cumberland Hall after officers responded to complaints of loud noise coming from a room. Officers discovered several intoxicated students in the room. After identifying the students, UMPD determined that some were of legal drinking age, but others were not. A report was completed and the students were referred to conduct.

1/26:

At midnight, an intoxication report was filed from Oxford Hall after UMPD officers found a male student disoriented and visibly inebriated near the elevators. UMPD responded by requesting the help of the University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC), the on campus emergency medical service for students at UMaine. UVAC assessed the situation and determined the student did not need to be transported for treatment. Since the student was under 21, a report was completed and he was referred to conduct.

At 10 p.m., a criminal mischief report was filed from Androscoggin Hall after janitorial staff found broken ceiling tiles on the hall’s second floor. While responding officers assessed that the damage to the ceiling appeared to be intentional, no suspects have been determined due to a lack of surveillance footage.

1/27:

Around 9 p.m., a drug complaint was filed from Oxford Hall after a student reported the odor of marijuana from one of the dorm rooms. After making contact with the room, UMPD determined that two male students had been smoking and the students admitted to it when questioned. The students allowed officers to search their room, and a small amount of marijuana was confiscated. A report was completed and the students were referred to conduct.