President Keegan Tripp on the potential SAF raise

The Student Activity Fee (SAF) appears on the bill for all University of Maine undergraduate students, along with tuition and charges administered by the University itself. The SAF is entered into the UMaine Student Government (UMSG) budget each semester to be allocated toward student entertainment and groups such as club sports, and academic, professional and interest-based organizations.

The SAF was last raised in 2022 for the first time in a decade to adjust to inflation without expanding the UMSG budget. The amount that went specifically through student government increased from $53 to $63. The full total was, and is currently $78, as the remainder is allocated toward other departments.

Student Body President Keegan Tripp proposed a $22 increase for a total of $100 per student beginning Fall 2025. The motion passed in the Senate, and will be put to a student-wide vote concurrently with the UMSG presidential election this spring. If the majority of undergraduate students do not vote in favor of the raise, the $78 total will remain. Tripp encourages students to vote in favor, reasoning that the increase will ultimately serve them and incoming classes.

“Let’s let the students decide on whether or not this is something they want to invest in and is worthwhile to them, or if they think that cutting back is what they’d like to do…,” said Tripp. “Student Government is prepared to do either.”

Determining Factors

Tripp introduced the SAF raise to the Senate with the possibility of three avenues: to “go big” by raising the fee to $100, to “go mid” by raising it to $89 or to “go home,” which would mean no increase at this time. Ultimately, the decision was to propose the $22 increase in order to better meet the needs of students.

Tripp shared that the 2023-24 Senate prioritized student outreach more than in previous years. This lack of engagement was a barrier that prevented students from seeking financial support.

As vice president last year, Tripp worked with other members to increase transparency about the function of UMSG and its resources. In the past, only select student groups received funding because they were aware of how to submit formal requests. For this reason, UMSG provided more money per organization, due to less interest across campus.

“Students do see us now. They see us, they know us, they know how to use us… Our budget hasn’t increased. Our demand has increased,” said Tripp.

With significantly more requests coming in, the money must be spread evenly. Therefore, some clubs cannot receive complete funding for events, such as mixers, competitions, conferences, etc. According to Tripp, full needs cannot be met across the board because UMSG chooses to meet some needs of everyone out of fairness. Regardless, nearly $400,000 has gone to students since the start of Fall 2024.

“There’s this huge array of different types of groups that exist on our campus. They all pay in just as much, and therefore deserve just as much out,” said Tripp.

Other Universities

UMaine works differently than other universities in terms of its fees. While the UNH SAF equivalent charges $99 for the entire academic year, it also has an estimated $1,000 annual sports fee, and students are charged for on-campus concert tickets. According to Tripp, the UMaine SAF is all encompassing, and lower than other schools in the UMaine System.

“I think UConn’s [SAF] is 200, I think UMass Amherst is 350. We’re really in the low range. Again, what I really want to hit home is that our student activity fee and our student government budget is expected to do more with less,“ said Tripp.

Tripp emphasized the two key differences between the SAF and other fees being added and increased on the student bill. Firstly, no other fee goes directly to students. Secondly, no other fee is decided by students.

Executive Budgetary Committee (EBC)

UMaine clubs, upon receiving preliminary and final recognition by UMSG, are able to submit financial requests to the EBC. The full process is written out in detail on a document available through the UMSG website. Organization leaders are asked to outline how the funds will be spent. Below is an example of such from last semester.

“An act to allocate $2475 to the Maine Animal Club for 20 members (four teams of five) to attend the annual NESA competition at Penn State University from Feb. 28 to March 2 was passed. Of that total, $1217 will go toward hotel fees, and the remaining $1258 covers registration,” wrote the Maine Campus.

According to Tripp, a raise in the SAF total will not directly affect how requests are considered by the EBC. The same factors would still be taken into consideration to ensure appropriate spending, even with a larger budget.

“EBC is supposed to balance two things: our policies, and our budget. If we can afford it and you meet our policies, we’re probably going to fund it, and we’re going to fund it as much as we can,” said Tripp.

The representative board and entertainment budgets will increase with a raise, but the majority of funding will be unallocated, and thus available for student organizations to be granted. Tripp believes that this increase in funding will sustain UMSG for the next five to 10 years, not accounting for inflation.

Impact

According to Tripp, working with the current budget would lead to potential funding cuts for student groups, and smaller shows sponsored by the UMSG Student Entertainment Division.

“Something that I think a lot of groups on this campus struggle with is engaging students,” said Tripp. “There is, of course, a level of effort that you have to put in to engage students, but there is also a level of resources you have to have.”

A raise in the fee would mean more funding to groups, and concerts with higher-profile musicians/comedians.

“I know that our shows have not wowed people. I know that we struggle to meet those expectations. But I also want people to know that it’s not from a lack of trying,” said Tripp. “If we want an artist that will excite this campus, we can’t afford that right now.”

Voting Process

Students can vote in favor or against the SAF raise on the same ballot as UMSG president and vice president. Tripp and Senator Cynthia Shelmerdine are unopposed running mates. Below is the exact wording of the ballot question.

“To address rising costs, space rental fees, and increased demand for campus activities, do you support raising the Student Activity Fee by $22 per semester? Of this increase, $1 would support WMEB, the student radio station, in expanding its operations, while the remaining $21 (approximately $320,000) would be allocated to UMSG for student organizations and campus programming. This funding would prevent further budget cuts and enhance campus life by supporting higher-quality concerts and events with larger talent, expanding access to movie tickets and food trucks, and increasing funding for all recognized student organizations, including sports clubs, with additional resources for gear, travel assistance, storage, and facility access.

Yes – I support the raise in the Student Activity Fee

No – I do not support the raise in the Student Activity Fee”

Election week will take place from 8 a.m. on March 3 to 5 p.m. on March 7. There is an opportunity to vote in person throughout the school day on March 7, but otherwise online voting is available at any point during the week. The official results will be announced on March 10.

Final Remarks

“If it [the SAF] doesn’t directly support you, I bet you can name five friends that it does. If you want it to support you, come talk to us. If you don’t like our shows, come talk to us. We are open to feedback,” said Tripp. “That is the difference between our fee and every other fee, is that our fee can be shaped by student concerns and student feedback.”

Tripp’s email (keegan.tripp@maine.edu) is open, especially to those vehemently opposed to the proposal. Students are encouraged to reach out and provide UMSG with a different perspective. You can also make an appointment through his booking link.

“I think that student government is in a position right now that it is the most democratic it’s ever been, it is the most inclusive it’s ever been, it’s operating at a larger level than we’ve seen in a really long time, and it’s doing a really good job. If the students trust us to give us this increase, I promise it will turn out well for everybody,” said Tripp.