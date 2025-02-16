The UMaine Police Department’s (UMPD) Chief William Flagg will serve as the liaison for outside law enforcement and as a point of contact for help accessing available resources. Photo by Elora Griswold

UMaine responds to new federal immigration policies in campus-wide letter

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy issued an electronic letter on Jan. 29 to all students and faculty, addressing the potential impact of new federal directives on immigration enforcement policies and resulting actions from agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). These changes come during increased reports of ICE sightings across the state and have prompted responses from some Maine school districts and organizations such as the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition and Project Relief.

“These are uncertain times for all of us as we learn more about these executive actions and their ramifications,” Ferrini-Mundy stated in the campus-wide letter.

While the email from the Office of the President referenced no specific administrative actions, on Jan. 21, acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Benjamin Huffman issued two directives “essential to ending the invasion of the U.S. southern border and [to] empower law enforcement to protect Americans.” These directives serve to essentially rescind Biden-era guidelines that kept immigration enforcement from “sensitive” areas, such as schools and churches.

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws… Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” reads the statement from DHS.

Additionally, on Jan. 20, the Trump administration issued eight new executive orders pertaining to immigration policies, ranging from a call for “immediate removal of those in the United States without legal status” to denying citizenship to certain U.S.-born children whose parents are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents, a right historically protected by the 14th Amendment.

According to a recent article by the Maine Morning Star, in response, some of Maine’s largest school districts, such as Lewiston and Brunswick, “sent letters home addressing the rights of students in the event ICE shows up at school.”

Additionally, following a debunked rumor that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were spotted in downtown Brunswick, The Bowdoin Orient reported on Feb. 7 that Bowdoin College’s Office of Safety and Security issued a statement on Feb. 5 “advising students on interacting with ICE agents and other law enforcement personnel.”

In anticipation of ICE’s increased presence, certain organizations such as Project Relief Maine, an immigrant-led racial justice and mutual aid group, have been actively posting reports of alleged ICE sightings and increased anti-immigrant sentiments throughout the state of Maine.

“We’re receiving numerous tips about ICE and are doing everything we can to protect the community. We are working behind the scenes. People are also reaching out for personal support,” said Project Relief in a Jan. 30 Instagram post.

The Maine Morning Star also reported that the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition has been advising families to “have their documents ready, including passports or any other identification” and to “set up power of attorneys, so that they have plans for how to transfer guardianship should anything happen to them.”

In the letter addressed to the UMaine community, Ferrini-Mundy shared that UMaine must maintain its commitment to compliance with federal laws while still protecting the rights and privacy of its community members, stating that “As a public university, we are committed to following all applicable laws and regulations…[but] also recognize that these changes may have implications for some members of the UMaine and UMaine Machias communities.”

As a public institution, UMaine’s campuses are generally open to the public and must comply with policies established by DHS and other federal agencies. However, in her letter, Ferrini-Mundy clarified that restricted-access areas, such as residence halls and research labs, will remain off-limits to non-university law enforcement officials unless they present a warrant or are accompanied by authorized personnel.

Ferrini-Mundy also shared that student privacy is safeguarded under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), which limits the release of personal student information. According to the letter, directory information may only be released under specific circumstances — such as a subpoena for law enforcement purposes. Students concerned about their privacy rights can opt out of directory information by following instructions on the Office of Student Records website.

The letter continued by providing guidance on how to respond if contacted by immigration officials on campus. Ferrini-Mundy shared that the UMaine Police Department’s (UMPD) Chief William Flagg will serve as the liaison for outside law enforcement and as a point of contact for advice, support, and help accessing available resources. If contacted, community members are encouraged to contact UMPD through the Black Bear Safe campus app or by calling 207-581-4040.

President Ferrini-Mundy closed the letter by stating that UMaine’s leadership remains committed to fostering a compassionate campus environment, saying that the community should work to “maintain a university environment that ensures a positive student experience and productive conditions for our employees and staff.”

For more information on how to reduce risk and what to do if you believe your rights have been violated, students can visit ACLU’s Immigrant Rights’ page. Students with immigration-related concerns can also access resources such as the National Immigrant Justice Center and help at UMaine’s Student Life office (um.studentlife@maine.edu).