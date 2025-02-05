An illustration depicting the scales of justice balancing symbols of Maine. Illustration by by Alex Garcia

UMaine set to launch criminal justice major in 2025

The University of Maine announced on Jan. 17 that a criminal justice major will be introduced in Fall 2025, expanding its academic offerings to meet growing student interest and workforce demand. Previously available only as a minor, the new Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice will provide students with a comprehensive education in criminology, law enforcement and the justice system, preparing them for careers in a rapidly-evolving field.

For years, UMaine students interested in criminal justice pursued the minor or opted for a sociology major with a concentration in law and criminal justice. However, the demand for a full-fledged major remained strong, leading faculty and administrators to push for an expanded program.

“Institutionally, for many years, the University has been proposing this program due to student demand and interest,” said UMaine Professor of Sociology Karyn Sporer. “Criminal justice and criminology are high-interest programs for students across the country and UMaine was lacking in being competitive in the New England market because we didn’t have the program.”

Though the University initially received approval for the minor, the major was not approved until this year. Sporer credited faculty persistence and strong student demand for the Board of Trustees’ decision.

Beyond student interest, the program also aims to address workforce shortages in Maine’s justice system. With many positions in law enforcement, corrections and victim advocacy unfilled, UMaine has expressed hope that its graduates will help bridge the gap while also bringing a critical and well-rounded perspective to the field.

“There are a lot of unfilled jobs in the justice system in Maine, and this is one way to help fill that gap,” said Sporer. “What we want to do in this program is make sure the people going into the field are not just well-educated but also great workers and representatives of the justice system—working for equity and honoring each person they come in contact with.”

Unlike some traditional criminal justice programs, this new UMaine major will be housed in the sociology department, emphasizing a critical-thinking approach to the field.

“We break down institutions—that’s the foundation of our program,” said Sporer. “How do you take a system whose philosophy is punishment and make punishment just one piece of criminal justice? There is also rehabilitation, support for victims and survivors of crime.”

The program will also offer opportunities for students to conduct research with faculty, gaining hands-on experience in sociological analysis of the justice system. Faculty-led advising will allow for personalized mentorship throughout students’ academic careers.

Even before the major is officially listed in the University course catalog, Sporer reports that interest among students seems high.

“Students are emailing me every day, asking to declare the major,” Sporer said. “It’s official, but not on the books yet.”

With the first cohort set to enroll in Fall 2025, UMaine’s new criminal justice major is poised to make a lasting impact—both for students eager to enter the field and for the communities they will serve.