UMaine’s School of Forest Resources reflections on termination of Forest Service employees

The United States Forest Service (USFS) is terminating approximately 3,400 employees, affecting forest management operations. While firefighters, law enforcement officers, meteorologists and bridge inspectors remain unaffected, other roles have been impacted.

The Maine Campus met with Rose Ambroff, Assistant Professor of Forest Soils at The University of Maine, who addressed concerns about how these layoffs could affect forest management nationwide and what they mean for Maine’s forestry industry and conservation efforts.

“Terminating thousands of USFS employees will negatively impact the health of our forests and the livelihoods that depend on them. Among their many activities, USFS employees track and manage threats to forests like pests, disease and wildfire. All of these threats spread faster on a warmer planet, so we need the Forest Service now more than ever,” said Ambroff.

These layoffs follow a directive from President Donald Trump on Feb. 11, instructing agencies to cut positions not mandated by law, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. The USFS, representing over 20,000 workers, was notified of the terminations on Feb. 13.

According to the January 2025 Wildfire Crisis Strategy Update, the USFS previously reduced wildfire risk to $700 billion in housing and infrastructure, lowered risk to drinking water watersheds by nearly 12% and prevented $40 million in residential property losses in 2023. The western U.S. has seen a 246% increase in wildfire-related structural losses over the past decade.

“Federal funding for forestry research is such a large proportion of available funding that it will be difficult to replace. However, the state of Maine, local communities and small businesses can prioritize keeping forests healthy and adapting to mounting climate risks. We have often had to take care of ourselves out here, without relying on big external investments, and in many ways, that makes us resilient. Let’s get scrappy and find ways to care for each other and our land, whether or not this administration supports it,” said Ambroff.

The reduction in workforce raises questions about the USFS ability to manage forests and mitigate wildfire risks moving forward. It also creates uncertainty for UMaine students, particularly those studying forestry, as they face questions about their future career prospects.