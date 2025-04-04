Sign outside Stodder Hall, home of the University of Maine Graduate School building on campus. Photo by Elora Griswold

After 500 days without a contract, University of Maine graduate workers push back on funding freeze

The University of Maine paused new financial offers to graduate students for the 2025-26 academic year on March 27, and is facing criticism from graduate workers who feel the decision amounts to a hiring freeze and increases pressure on a workforce that has been negotiating a union contract for more than 500 days. The pause affects new offers of teaching and research assistantships and fellowships which provide stipends, tuition waivers and health benefits to hundreds of graduate students in exchange for teaching, research or other work.

According to a press release announcing the change, “UMaine’s decision to delay graduate student financial offers comes as the federal government has slowed making new awards and some of the flagship’s existing grants and contracts are being paused as the new [Trump] Administration reviews them for alignment with its priorities.”

“The federal funding uncertainty was compounded last week when the Legislature passed a so-called continuing services state budget that flat-funds the University of Maine System in the upcoming biennium, despite Governor Mills’ original FY26-27 proposal providing increases to mitigate the impact of compensation costs and other inflationary pressures on students at Maine’s public universities,” the press release continued.

The university began notifying graduate students of the pause in a letter sent by email the same day. In the letter, Vice President for Research and Dean of the Graduate School Kody Varahramyan informed students that existing financial aid packages for currently-enrolled graduate students would be maintained for the 2025-26 academic year contingent upon available funds.

“After careful review and consideration, the University of Maine intends to honor all existing funding packages that have been offered to currently enrolled graduate students for the 2025-2026 academic year, contingent upon the availability of funds. New offers of financial support to prospective students have been paused in order to help preserve funding for current students,” wrote Varahramyan.

Varahramyan’s letter also acknowledged the financial uncertainty facing graduate students.

“We understand the uncertainty that is resulting from recent federal actions. Unfortunately, we expect to continue operating in a shifting financial climate over the coming months. We will provide additional information about funding packages beyond the 2025-2026 academic year as soon as we are able,” wrote Varahramyan.

The university will continue to make offers of admission to graduate programs but will not extend new assistantship or fellowship offers until it has a clearer picture of available funding. The press release noted that graduate enrollment in the University of Maine System is at an all-time high with 6,999 students pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees, more than half through UMaine. This academic year, UMaine enrolled 3,261 graduate students with 806 appointed to paid assistantships.

Warren confirmed by email that university officials are seeking ways to address the funding shortfall.

“We are exploring all options, including alternative funding to the extent it may be available, to support these student education and research opportunities,” wrote Warren.

Graduate workers believe that the decision amounts to a hiring freeze and adds pressure to an already-strained workforce. In an interview with the Maine Campus, Pete Howe of the University of Maine Graduate Workers Union (UMGWU-UAW) criticized the funding pause and connected it to the union’s ongoing contract negotiations.

“While we are glad to hear that UMS is committed to maintaining funding for current graduate workers, this decision amounts to a hiring freeze for prospective graduate workers, which endangers UMaine’s status as a ‘Research 1’ (R1) university. The University cannot retain its R1 status without the vital research that graduate research assistants perform,” said Howe. “Across the System, this freeze endangers the teaching mission of the Universities as graduate teaching assistants are often the closest contact for undergraduate students.”

Howe also mentioned that the decision reflects the vulnerability of graduate workers within the university system.

“Our union — UMGWU-UAW, which represents all graduate workers across the University of Maine System – is fighting for improved working conditions for all graduate workers because the quality of our working conditions drives the future of the Universities of Maine as a hub of innovation, research and learning in the state. We deserve protections from unilateral actions by the System administration that put the burdens of funding decisions on the lowest paid and most vulnerable members of the University community,” said Howe.

Howe ended his message by re-emphasizing that UMGWU-UAW has been in contract negotiations with the university system for more than 500 days.

“We have been bargaining with the System administration for 500 days as of March 28, 2025, which is too long. This announcement exemplifies why winning a strong union contract NOW is so important,” said Kenny.

The university plans to provide an update to prospective and current graduate students in early April before the April 15 decision day for graduate programs.