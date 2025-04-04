Maine Department of Education announces 18-credit lifetime cap on early-college programs

Maine’s Aspirations Program allows high school students to enroll in college courses and earn credits for free to gain experience in higher education and reduce the overall cost of a degree. The program is made possible by a $5.5 million appropriation from the State to the Maine Department of Education (DOE). Previously, students were able to take up to 12 credits per year for the duration of high school. However, on March 5, the University of Maine System (UMS) announced a change the DOE made to this policy. Starting with the class of 2027, Maine high school students participating in early college programs will face a new credit cap of a lifetime total of 18 credits — a significant reduction from the previous system where some students were able to accumulate up to 36 or more credits before graduating high school.

In an interview with the Maine Campus, Chief External and Governmental Affairs Officer for UMS Samantha Warren provided further detail on the reasoning behind program changes despite the potentially-negative impact on prospective students.

“[The] state reimbursement rate for some UMS early college courses was recently reduced from about $145 per credit hour down to $60 to stretch limited funding and maintain student access, though that change is challenging UMS universities’ already-strained budgets,” said Warren.

The program has seen record participation in recent years, with 5,181 students enrolled in the UMS early college courses during Fall 2024 alone. According to the UMS press release regarding the program changes, “rural students who participated in early college were 12 percentage points more likely to graduate from college compared to their peers who did not.”

For these students, early college serves as a stepping stone into higher education, providing the confidence and skills necessary to succeed in a university setting.

The driving force of this change is the financial strain the DOE currently faces. The DOE shared that the cap will distribute funding more equitably across students. With state resources limited, the goal is to ensure as many students as possible can benefit from early college opportunities. Under the previous policy, some students were able to accumulate up to 36 or more credits before graduating high school, using a significant portion of the available resources.

“Perhaps no State program has had a greater impact on raising Mainers’ postsecondary aspirations and reducing their time to a door-opening degree and the workforce than early college,” said Warren. “We are committed to partnering with the Maine Department of Education, the Legislature, and the community college system to ensure that State policy and investment keep up with the ongoing growth of this proven program.”

Supporters of the policy change believe that spreading resources across a wider pool of students will ensure fairer access. By maintaining a balanced distribution, the state hopes to sustain early college participation without dramatically increasing funding requirements. Additionally, on average, students earn six credits through the program before entering college, which amounts to only half of the allotted amount under the new policy.

However, critics argue that the cap may hinder students who rely on early college to reduce the cost of a four-year degree. For families already struggling to afford college, the inability to earn more than 18 additional credits for free could mean greater financial burdens down the line. This could be particularly detrimental for first-generation college students and those from low-income households who are relying on early college as a financial lifeline.

To further balanced access, students participating in Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways will receive a slight exception to the cap. Those enrolled in designated early college career pathways, which often include co-requisite college courses, may earn up to 24 tuition-free credits instead of 18 at most. Students who wish to take additional courses beyond the cap can still do so at the reduced early-college tuition rates set by UMS and MCCS.

While the new policy is set to take effect with the class of 2027, conversations about state funding and the future of early college are ongoing. Advocates for expanded funding are pushing for legislative changes to increase the budget and remove or adjust the cap.

In the meantime, students, parents and educators can stay informed and explore alternative opportunities for earning college credits. Dual enrollment programs, Advanced Placement courses, and scholarship programs may help fill the gap for students seeking to reduce college costs.

The long-term impact of Maine’s early-college cap will likely depend on if the state can balance the goals of equitable access and affordability in the years to come. As stakeholders continue to assess the effects of the credit limit, adjustments may be considered to ensure students from all backgrounds maintain meaningful access to higher education.