Maine lawmakers hear testimony on seven proposed anti-abortion bills

Maine lawmakers heard testimony on seven bills seeking to restrict abortion access at the Judiciary State House on March 28. Advocates and healthcare providers believe the proposals are unlikely to pass but raise concerns about a shifting political climate.

Certain bills, such as LD 975, which aims to ban all forms of abortion and contraceptives while also lightening charges of aggravated assault on pregnant people, gained online traction in recent weeks. To provide clarity on the impact of these bills both at a state and community level, the Maine Campus spoke with Mabel Wadsworth Center Community Engagement Manager Aspen Ruhlin regarding their experience at the hearing and following public testimony.

According to the Judiciary Committee agenda, the seven bills heard include LD 253, which would prevent the MaineCare program from covering abortion services; LD 682, which seeks to amend certain state abortion laws; LD 886, which would regulate medication abortions; LD 887, which proposes stricter requirements for disposal of abortion drugs and mandates a provider be physically present during medical abortion procedures; LD 975, which seeks to repeal laws allowing abortion and criminalize the procedure; LD 1007, which would update informed consent laws for drug-induced abortions; and LD 1154, which would require informed consent materials to include information about perinatal hospice.

Despite the volume of proposals, the bills face little chance of advancing, given over half the legislature supports abortion access and “would vote in opposition to anti-abortion bills,” according to Ruhlin.

“I think one really important thing to note is that we know, under the current makeup of the Maine Legislature, that these bills don’t have a chance to pass,” said Ruhlin. “It’s still important that we have folks testify against them — particularly organizations and folks who, you know, that’s their area of focus. Places like Mabel Wadsworth Center and Maine Family Planning and Planned Parenthood that provide abortion care.”

In an opposing testimony statement delivered at the bill hearings, Ruhlin specifically focused on the concept of “abortion reversals” proposed in several of the bills.

“We know that medication abortion is safe, whether obtained in a clinic, via telehealth or online. In fact, we know that medication abortion is safer than Tylenol. We know that abortion reversal is not only not possible, but that the claim from anti-abortion extremists that progesterone can be used to reverse the effects of mifepristone before a patient takes misoprostol may cause hemorrhaging,” said Ruhlin, citing 2020 peer-reviewed study that proves the efficacy and safety of pill-based abortion procedures.

Ruhlin elaborated on the issue during the interview, sharing that despite extensive research indicating the safety of medication abortion procedures, anti-abortion advocates continue to promote the myth that the procedure can be reversed.

“So, abortion reversal is a myth perpetuated by anti-abortion extremists. What they argue is that if a patient is having a medication abortion done — with a medication abortion you take two different medications, typically — you take mifepristone, you wait several hours, and then you take the misoprostol,” said Ruhlin. “The anti-abortion extremists argue that if you give that person a huge dose of progesterone, it will reverse the effects of the mifepristone and that person will not have an abortion. The only peer-reviewed study that was even attempted to prove this had to be paused pretty early on because the patients who were taking part in the study were hemorrhaging.”

When asked what the atmosphere at the public hearing and testimony session was like, Ruhlin first detailed the typical progression of hearings at the State House: sponsors and cosponsors speak without a time limit, then supporters, opponents and those neither for or against the bill are allotted two hours each to share testimony.

“They only had people who signed up to testify on the floor when that testimony was happening. I can’t say for sure, but from what I saw for presence at the State House yesterday, it looks like we had a lot more people who showed up in opposition to these bills than in support of them. Which is not particularly surprising,” said Ruhlin. “We know from research that well over half of Mainers support people having abortion access.”

While the number of those present for testimony was limited, an “impromptu rally” was held out of the State House ahead of the hearings, according to Ruhlin. The conversation then shifted to ways concerned students at the University of Maine can be proactive and help curb the trend of anti-abortion legislation in Maine.

“First, connect with abortion advocacy organizations if that’s a thing that is your area of interest. I know Mabel’s has a volunteer program called Abortion Defenders. We’re in the UMaine area, so that can be a good place to start” said Ruhlin.

Information about the Abortion Defenders volunteer group is available on Mabel Wadsworth’s website. Ruhlin continued by acknowledging the role open conversations and reframing dialogue around abortion can have in ensuring future safe access to reproductive care in Maine.

“I think also just recognizing abortion as very normal, needed health care and talking about it as such. You know, working to destigmatize it. There’s been an attitude among a lot of pro-choice people for a really long time of viewing abortion as a ‘necessary evil,’ when in reality abortion is a good thing. Abortion care is a positive to have available to people, just like any type of health care that anyone might need is a positive to have available. This is not a thing to mourn. It is a thing for people to rejoice in — to have autonomy over their body,” said Ruhlin.

Ruhlin closed by emphasizing how recent changes in federal policy, including executive orders introduced by the Trump Administration targeting transgender rights, are connected to issues of bodily autonomy and community support.

“I think it’s important we recognize the interconnectedness of all sexual and reproductive health care. I’ve mentioned the importance of, ‘Hey, contact your legislator about the importance of not throwing trans kids under the bus’ — and people ask what that has to do with abortion — but it’s because all people deserve to have that autonomy,” said Ruhlin.