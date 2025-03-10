Police Beat: 2/25 to 3/6

2/25:

At 9 a.m., a burglary complaint was called in from Hannibal Hamlin Hall. The hall currently sits vacant, but a University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officer noticed damage and items missing from within the hall while on patrol. UMPD shared that numerous burglary complaints have been called in from the vacant hall over the past several months.

Around 3 p.m., a theft complaint was reported from the eat>NOW autonomous store at Wells Central Dining. The caller shared that students have been repeatedly taking items without scanning their UMaine ID or debit card by going over the self-pay barriers into the store. A particular theft triggered this call and UMPD was able to locate the student. The student returned the unused stolen merchandise to the store.

2/26:

At 2:30 p.m., a suspicious complaint came in from Hitchner Hall after someone observed a student sleeping in their vehicle. UMPD made contact with the student and determined they were just leaning back in their seat, eating lunch and listening to music before class. The complaint was marked resolved.

At 3 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from Kennebec Hall after a student reported their unsecured bike missing from the rack outside. There is currently no suspect due to a lack of camera footage, and the bike has not been found yet.

2/27:

At 5 a.m., a criminal mischief complaint was called in from Neville Hall after a student reported several chalk graffiti markings on the walls of the building. UMPD shared that many of the markings were political drawings, with one reading “Elon Musk: Jail.” The markings were removed and the complaint was marked as resolved.

2/28:

Around 6 a.m., criminal mischief was reported from Somerset Hall. A student shared that exit signs had been knocked down. UMPD responded and found that on top of knocked down exit signs, tiles had been damaged. There was also exposed wiring in several bathrooms. UMPD was able to locate the student that caused the damage and they were referred to conduct. The Office of Facilities Management (OFM) was then called to begin repairs to the hall.

At 10 a.m., a “wanted-out” request was called in from Stevens Hall to remove a student studying so a class could begin. UMPD shared that a student in the classroom had headphones on, was reading and didn’t realize a class had started in the room. Several students tried to communicate that the class had started but the student did not move. By the time UMPD arrived to assist, the student had left the classroom.

3/1:

At 8:30 a.m., criminal mischief was reported from the New Balance Recreation Center following suspected intentional vehicle damage. A student’s windshield, windows and tail lights were extremely damaged. UMPD shared that they have an idea of who the suspect is but the investigation is still ongoing. There is no information available as to why this particular student’s vehicle was targeted.

At 6 p.m., an alcohol offense occurred at Somerset Hall after a male student was seen with a can of beer in a hallway. UMPD located the student and escorted him to the bathroom to empty the beer can. The student was cooperative and was then referred to conduct.

At 11 p.m., criminal mischief was called in from Androscoggin Hall. A student shared that a hand sanitizer station had been damaged and taken off the wall in a bathroom. Due to a lack of camera footage there are no suspects at this time. UMPD called OFM to reinstall the dispenser.

3/2:

Around 4 a.m., an alcohol offense occurred at Somerset Hall. Several noise complaints came in about loud noise emanating from a particular room. UMPD responded by making contact with the students in the dormitory. The student answered the door with a beer can in his hand and a case of beer could be seen sitting inside. The student was then escorted to the bathroom to empty the beer and reported to conduct.

3/3:

At 1 a.m., criminal mischief was reported from the Memorial Gym after a student shared there was graffiti on the side of the building that said “F*ck Trump.” There are no suspects due to a lack of camera footage and OFM was called to remove the markings.

3/4:

At midnight, an information complaint came in after someone submitted the message “Call 911” to a chatbot on the UMaine admissions page. UMPD shared they are automatically notified when certain keywords are entered into the chat, such as “active shooter” or “suicide.” Due to a lack of identifying information, UMPD was unable to pinpoint who or where the message came from, so the matter was marked as resolved.

3/5:

At 2 p.m., criminal mischief was called in from the Advanced Structures & Composites Center. A student reported graffiti on the wall that read, “F*ck Musk.” There are no suspects due to a lack of camera footage and OFM was called to remove the markings.

3/6:

At midnight, disorderly conduct occurred at Androscoggin Hall. Officers responded to a noise complaint coming from a particular room that had been reported four times in the past several weeks. Due to repeated offenses, UMPD issued the occupants of the room a notice for disorderly conduct. Officers also noted alcohol was found on scene, so a referral to conduct was submitted as well.