Students react to UMaine Title IX compliance review

The University of Maine is currently undergoing a Title IX compliance review by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), sparking a range of responses from students and campus organizations. The review, tied to an executive order issued by the Trump Administration on Feb. 5, seeks to determine if UMaine will enforce the ban of transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports. This developing situation has raised concerns across campus, particularly among LGBTQ+ students and student-athletes. While UMaine leadership has stated it will fully cooperate with the review, Maine Governor Janet Mills has expressed opposition to federal intervention.

Many students have voiced strong opinions about the federal review and its implications for trans inclusion in sports. Casper Cowan, a psychology and women’s & gender studies student, criticized the federal government’s involvement, arguing that it contradicts the state’s stance on trans athletes’ participation.

“It’s kind of ridiculous in a way that our executive branch is going after the state representatives for representing the state to their best extent,” Cowan said. “Our people have spoken time and time again. A lot of schools in this state are accepting of trans students participating in sports that they want to participate in and feel comfortable participating in, and Mills is just representing that state interest. It’s insane that federal policies are trying to dictate what our state wants.”

Kass Belaya, a computer science student and president of Wilde Stein, UMaine’s LGBTQ+ student organization, expressed frustration over what they see as government overreach. While they noted they were speaking as an individual rather than on behalf of Wilde Stein, Belaya described the compliance review as an attempt to impose ideological beliefs through federal power.

“It’s an outrage that the Trump Administration can force their beliefs onto the rest of the country, with no regard for civil liberties,” Belaya said. “The very fact that they are attempting to threaten the university’s funding is proof that their policies are about forcing compliance and have never been about protecting freedoms.”

Other students pointed to the broader political implications of the compliance review. Lincoln Tiner, a history student, voiced strong concerns about what they see as a pattern of escalating attacks on marginalized communities.

“What’s happening in our country right now is terrifying and the continuing attacks on the trans community—which significantly contributed to President Trump and other Republicans’ elections—are disgusting, unfounded and the antithesis of everything that Mainers stand for,” Tiner said. “Sadly, our community anticipated that these attacks would worsen with his re-election. If they’re coming after us, I assure you that no matter what they say, it won’t be long until you’re next.”

Beyond individual student reactions, UMaine student organizations are also responding to the compliance review. While Wilde Stein has not issued an official statement, its president has indicated strong opposition to the federal investigation. The University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) has taken a more measured approach, emphasizing communication and vigilance as the situation unfolds.

Keegan Tripp, president of UMSG, outlined the student government’s position, stressing the importance of maintaining communication with university leadership.

“As all levels of governance on this issue—from federal departments to the state, to the system, to the University—work to determine what these developments mean for our campus, there remains much we don’t know yet,” Tripp said. “My Vice President and I will continue to be in consistent contact with Student Life, who in turn are in touch with the University President’s office. Our position is to stay vigilant, maintain communication with the administration and ensure that as these very new developments unfold, we continue to express student concerns and share information as it becomes available.”

UMaine Administration has acknowledged the compliance review and reiterated its commitment to working with federal agencies while also supporting students. While the University has not taken a public stance on the specific regulations under review, officials have emphasized their commitment to compliance with federal law.

As the review progresses, students and organizations on campus continue to navigate its potential impact, with discussions unfolding in classrooms, student meetings and online forums. Many students remain deeply concerned about how the federal stance on Title IX will shape UMaine’s policies and funding in the future.