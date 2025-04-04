Students respond to temporary USDA funding pause

The University of Maine’s commitment to provide communities the ability to learn and work towards success has allowed the system to become the state’s largest driver of educational attainment and economic development. Since 1865, the university has received funding from federal agencies such as the United States Department of Education (USDA) that help drive the growth of world-class research and educational programs that are essential to improve Maine’s environment.

On Feb 22, the university faced a drawback when USDA initiated an investigation to assess Title IX compliance after President Trump signed an executive order that prohibits transgender women and girls from participating in female sports. Trump stated that the federal government would rescind all funds from educational programs — a decision that was recently reversed after the USDA found UMaine in compliance with Title IX.

While investigating, the USDA temporarily paused the university’s funding until further notice. The system quickly provided verbal and written responses confirming that the athletic programs have always been consistent with the state and federal laws. According to a March 19 press release from the USDA, the university specifically confirmed that they:

Do not permit a male student-athlete to identify as a female student-athlete to establish individual eligibility for NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports.

Do not permit a male to participate in individual or team contact sports with females.

Comply with NCAA regulations and do not permit a male student athlete to participate in NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports.

Throughout this process, the university system administrators worked diligently to address this issue. With the help of Senator Susan Collins who aided in the removal of the temporary pause on funding, UMaine began to move forward. In regard to the press release issued by the USDA that approved UMaine’s compliance with Title IX, Chancellor Malloy issued the following statement to local media outlets:

“The University of Maine System has always maintained its compliance with State and Federal laws and with NCAA rules. We are relieved to put the Department’s Title IX compliance review behind us so the land-grant University of Maine and our statewide partners can continue to leverage USDA and other essential federal funds to strengthen and grow our natural resource economy and dependent rural communities through world-class education, research and extension,” said Malloy.

UMaine students were kept updated as the university was undergoing this process. This sparked many conversations in and out of the classroom where students expressed their opinions about what this might mean for the future of the university.

First-year students Lillian Campbell and Isabel Dauphinais were concerned when news broke of the university’s compliance.

“When I first heard about the entire thing, I was nervous and confused,” said Dauphinais.

Both students experienced uncertainty during the two-week period of the temporarily paused funding but they were glad that the university was able to do their best to resolve the issue.

“I was really proud that our school was taking a stance,” said Campbell.

Some students indicated they believe it is vital that a balance remains between prioritizing federal funding while also supporting all members of the UMaine student body.

“There should be a level of inclusivity that fosters an equitable relationship where everyone is allowed to prosper at the university,” said fourth-year Xavier Pettis when asked about what the university should do in the future to assure this balance.

Similarly, fourth-year student Alex Russell put himself in both positions.

“While it is difficult to give a solid answer, there should be support for the university’s transgender student population but at the same time you don’t want to deprive other students from funding as a resource. The only thing to do is to try and weather the storm as best while we navigate through these uncertain times,” said Russell.

Tensions were relieved as the university continued to move forward after the investigation in early February. The student population has continued to raise their voice and advocate for what they believe is right. For more information about the System’s recent USDA Title IX compliance review process and for the latest updates about federal transition information, please visit this website.