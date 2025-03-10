The Office of Diversity and Inclusion transforms following executive DEI order

In consideration of the recent executive order by the Trump Administration to terminate all Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs funded by the federal government, the University of Maine officially renamed the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) to the Office of Community Connections (OCC). The potential for further action is unclear.

UMaine Title IX was the first in the nation to undergo investigation by the Department of Agriculture, which provides the majority of UMaine System (UMS) federal funding. The investigation was launched after Governor Janet Mills’ remarks at the White House on Feb. 21, which were interpreted by the Trump Administration as a refusal by Maine to remove transgender athletes from competitive sports across the state. With a large portion of the previously-guaranteed University budget at risk, ODI experienced a prompt modification.

ODI provides open spaces to cultivate active learning, with programming that often serves as an opportunity to learn about political and social issues surrounding DEI. Furthermore, it provides information to access other resources such as Needlepoint Sanctuary, Rape Response Services, Mabel Wadsworth and Partners for Peace. Previously, ODI was permitted to offer items such as period products, contraceptives, pregnancy tests, and Plan B donated by Mabel Wadsworth. Going forward, pregnancy tests and Plan B will only be available at the Student Wellness Resource Center, although this change is allegedly unrelated to the executive DEI order. In regard to ODI programming, many students are first introduced to the organization by attending events that fall under a topic of interest.

On March 5, one week after ODI employees were made aware of the new development, Student Life issued a public announcement via email. The first sentence was worded as follows: “The Division of Student Life is pleased to announce the launch of the Office of Community and Connections (OCC), a new initiative designed to broaden and integrate essential resources for members of the UMaine and UMaine Machias communities.”

While the tone of the message could be perceived as entirely positive, some students affiliated with ODI were not in favor of the new initiative.

The change is centered mainly around the language surrounding the organization and its offices, the Multicultural Student Center (MSC), the Rainbow Resource Center (RRC) and the Intersectional Feminist Resource Center (IFRC). These three centers, and ODI as a whole, were originally dedicated to “supporting University of Maine students from historically underrepresented identities, including but not limited to sexuality, race, gender identity, spirituality, ethnicity, ability, religion, nationality, socio-economic status, and others,” according to its website on March 1.

Previously, ODI held closed-space events for students who fall under specific demographics, such as Women of Color Wednesday and LGBTQ Game Night. The purpose was for students who identify similarly to engage with one another in an affirming space. While the majority of programming is open to all interested students, events that invite a specific group are no longer allowed to be run or advertised by ODI, as they could be considered exclusionary.

Mak Thompson, a former Student Lead at ODI, studies Political Science and Women & Gender Studies (WGS). They are also the President of TRIOTA, the national WGS Honors Society.

“I think having those closed spaces provides an opportunity for students of a similar identity to talk about things that only they have experiences in,” said Thompson. “When you offer those spaces to everybody, there is vulnerability that doesn’t need to be there.”

Student Leader at ODI Casper Cowan is a student of psychology and Women, Gender & Sexuality (WGS) studies with a minor in disability studies. He is passionate about activism and advocacy work. Cowan serves as a student government senator and an officer at TRIOTA. He described his position at ODI as a “unique opportunity in not only mentoring other students but learning from other students.”

Cowan explained that DEI language starts with the literal words of its acronym but could even go beyond them. One example of such may be “belonging,” as it has been associated with DEI efforts. For instance, the Town of Orono organized a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee.

According to Thompson, those who attended an informational meeting on Feb. 26 with UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy about the executive order were told that the ODI mission statement is compliant, and that the wording of its goals does not need to change. They predict, however, the regulations will eventually extend beyond the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” themselves.

Since the meeting, the ODI website experienced a shift in language. The phrasing about underrepresented identities was removed concurrently with its name change to OCC. Its statement about dedication was rewritten as “fostering a supportive and engaging environment where students can thrive. By integrating student support, education, and community-building, the office creates meaningful opportunities for collaboration and personal growth.”

Cowan feels that the name change and alterations to other public language misrepresent the true purpose of ODI.

“This department is about those big three words that the current [presidential] administration finds to be so scary: diversity, equity and inclusion. Scrubbing those out of our title, I don’t think will change the core of what we do, but it cheapens the value of what we do because we’re hiding behind a name that is just buzzwords, in my opinion,” said Cowan.

Kalina Chazin-Knox is a student of Psychology and Women, Gender & Sexuality studies at UMaine, who formerly served as a Student Lead at ODI. She is also Vice President of TRIOTA. Chazin-Knox shared a similar sentiment to Cowan, describing the new name as “generic and meaningless.” She expressed concern over some of the preemptive action taken at UMaine.

“They’re doing this out of an abundance of caution. I understand it logically, but I don’t think it’s actually going to stop the [Trump] Administration from targeting our school or our state. I think that it’s more dangerous to be complying in advance like this…,” said Chazin-Knox. “We’re setting an example for all the other public universities in the country, and I don’t think this is a good way to do it.”

Interim Dean of Students Andrea Gifford elaborated on the OCC announcement at a student reception following the State of the University address by Ferrini-Mundy on March 6. She explained that while the timing of the name change was accelerated as a result of federal warnings, reenvisioning ODI had been discussed for several months ahead of Trump’s nomination. Gifford ensured that while the email from Student Life may not have properly clarified that the general efforts will continue, Administration intends to expand such efforts by implementing mentoring programs and bringing academic support staff into OCC to reach a much broader audience.

“The three lounge areas that we have that are student lounges in the Union, their names have not changed, their purpose has not changed. The office, and the staff and the students that are dedicated to working there, their day-to-day work has not changed,” said Gifford. “My words to people are ‘Try not focusing so much on the words, and focus on the work.’ That is not changing.”

Concern for the tangible attributes of each office remains prevalent. According to Cowan, OCC is not expected to undergo physical changes as of now, but there may be a day where staff is instructed to remove posters, signage or flags. Chazin-Knox mentioned that the removal of pride flags would have a negative impact, as some queer students currently feel targeted by the new presidential administration. Pride flags symbolize an affirming space to those who identify as LGBTQIA+. As explained by Chazin-Knox, “When you see a physical sign, flag, that you’re welcome, it means more than you can imagine for a lot of people.”

Thompson recalled a memory from last semester when a campus tour group visited the Memorial Union. The mother of a prospective student took notice of the RRC while Thomspon and other students were watching a movie in the office.

“She [the mother] walked by and saw all the pride flags. She dragged her kid in there and was like ‘You belong in here, and you will have a space here on campus. I feel much better sending you off to college knowing that this space exists’,” said Thompson.

Cowan emphasized that while students in particular may be feeling confused and unsure about the future of UMaine, the administration is also unsure of whether or not more impacting regulations will be enacted. He added that it is important to keep in mind that this is new territory for everyone when discussing the state of individual organizations or the UMS as a whole.

“Universities across the country were all trying to figure out how to react to the Feb. 14 ‘Dear Colleague’ letter from the U.S. Department of Education, which was a pretty directive letter with threats of consequences and a two-week deadline… Part of the issue is doing two things at the same time: Staying very focused on what we provide for our students, on how we are available to support our students in the ways that we have been without changing that, and maybe expanding that, which is what I am understanding the new naming [OCC] to convey – But at the same time, really looking at risk in an uncertain moment,” said Ferrini-Mundy at the March 6 student reception.

Cowan believes that while the UMaine Administration actively prioritizes the student experience in decision making, he hopes for added transparency from administration throughout the remainder of the process.

“The [UMaine] President really highlighted that she would still be fighting for us and our campus, but all of it would be happening behind the scenes, which worries me as a student,” said Cowan. “If she’s fighting a fight that’s worth fighting, it should be in front of our eyes, and we should be able to see the impacts of it.”