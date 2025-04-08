Medical teaching room in Dunn Hall, where nursing majors practice with equipment in a simulated hospital environment. Photo by Alex Garcia

CMJ leaves Dunn Hall, making room for new Nursing PhD program

The University of Maine Communications and Journalism (CMJ) department, which began as the Department of Public Speaking in 1915 and is one of the oldest programs of its kind in the country, is preparing to relocate from their offices at Dunn Hall across the courtyard to Corbett Hall. The shift comes as the university gears up to launch a new PhD program in nursing, a development that has triggered a broader reallocation of campus space. The Maine Campus interviewed several faculty members of the CMJ department for further insight into the move.

Dr. Judith Rosenbaum-Andre, chair of the CMJ department, explained that the decision was part of a larger campus-wide realignment driven by the expanding needs of the nursing program.

“We were asked whether we would like to move, and while we love our current space, especially the offices with the river view, we also recognize that moving to Corbett offers advantages in space and future planning,” said Rosenbaum-Andre.

Rosenbaum-Andre noted that over the past few years, the nursing department has received significant grant funding, enabling it to expand its infrastructure in Dunn Hall.

“This has meant that CMJ has gradually lost some of its own space, like our classrooms in the basement and on the first floor,” said Rosenbaum-Andre.

The move, according to her, was not forced upon CMJ but was a collective decision reached after discussions with college administrators.

“When Corbett Hall became available, discussions with the dean and facilities staff made it clear that relocating CMJ, along with other CLAS units, would simplify room assignments and future planning for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences,” said Rosenbaum-Andre.

Graduate Coordinator and Associate Professor Dr. Laura Rickard described the relocation as an opportunity to reimagine the department’s space and strengthen community ties.

“The move to Corbett provides us a chance to re-think how our space best supports our CMJ community,” said Rickard.

She outlined plans for the new location, noting that Corbett Hall will include several meeting rooms and conference spaces that can double as classrooms.

“We have designed a new ‘flex’ space intended for multiple uses, from practicing speeches in CMJ 103 to working on group projects or simply catching up between classes,” said Rickard. “Our hope is that this new room will encourage students to feel comfortable making Corbett a place to congregate.”

Professor Michael Socolow offered a more measured perspective on the transition.

“I’m not sure there will be a significant impact, because much of Corbett’s layout mirrors that of Dunn Hall,” said Socolow. “There are aspects of the new space that might better foster community, but others might not. It’s hard to predict until the department has fully settled in.”

When asked whether the move reflected a broader pattern of the university prioritizing STEM and medical programs over humanities and communication studies, Socolow expressed uncertainty.

“I don’t think this instance can be used to support that argument for a lot of reasons,” said Socolow. “Rather than prioritizing disciplines, this might be a case where bringing together departments in the College of Earth, Life and Health Sciences, which was only renamed in 2023, with the School of Nursing made the most sense from a financial and organizational perspective.”

While some critics have argued that the university is diminishing its commitment to humanities by reallocating prime space to growing STEM and health programs, CMJ faculty that were interviewed insist that the decision was reached through a democratic process and with a focus on long-term benefits.

“We had a committee of faculty members, including graduate faculty, who looked at blueprints, toured the space and agreed on the office assignments,” said Rickard. “It was a collective decision, and we believe it positions us well for future growth.”

As the campus continues its extensive renovations — which UMaine Facilities is calling “the big move” — the implications of the CMJ relocation are still unfolding. Faculty and students alike are watching closely to see how the new environment will impact daily routines and academic collaboration.

The transition is seen by many as a necessary step to accommodate the university’s expanding health sciences programs while also offering CMJ a chance to redefine its own community space.