‘We will not put up with ICE:’ Students call for sanctuary status at UMaine

A rally for sanctuary campus status at the University of Maine was hosted by Students for a Democratic Society (UMO-SDS) in partnership with Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Triota Epsilon Psi on April 12 in front of Fogler Library. Despite the rainy weekend, dozens of students showed up with handmade signs demanding protections for international students from deportation at an administrative level.

To create a sanctuary campus status at UMaine, the university would need to enact policies that limit Immigrations Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to campus and student information. It would also include a commitment to “non-cooperation” if asked to aid in a search for undocumented students.

SDS Member Gabriel Veilleux led the demonstration with chants before his speech. Some of these rally cries included “Say it once, say it twice: We will not put up with ICE,” “Money for housing and education, not for war and deportation” and “Black Bears, hear us shout: Sanctuary status now.”

Veilleux described current threats of deportation, arrests and detainment that have the potential to reach UMaine. He, like the other participants, believes that university administration must pass a resolution codifying sanctuary status measures to protect immigrants and international students. Veilleux stands firm that the “attack on one is an attack on all” mentality applies to this situation, insisting that UMaine would fail its entire community by remaining neutral.

“We stand here to send a message that the students of UMaine will never yield to the threats and pressure imposed upon us, that we will be steadfast in our resistance to the Trump Administration and that we will do all we can to defend our community from ICE invasions and kidnappings,” said Veilleux.

Triota Member Franny Wilson-Charuk addressed the crowd as a proxy for Cheyanne Goroshin, who was absent. Goroshin expressed that UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy cannot uphold her priority to “promote student success” without protecting vulnerable populations on campus. She also emphasized that international students should not be expected to fight for their rights alone. Their ability to succeed may also impact that of their domestic peers and the functioning of UMaine as a whole.

“How do we ensure the success of students when their peers continue to be picked off the streets and detained? How do we ensure student success when admins can’t guarantee that students will be protected from ICE in all buildings on this campus, and when there is no protocol for protecting students who live off campus?,” said Wilson-Charuk.

Wilson-Charuk went on to list multiple ways in which UMaine can take meaningful action. The first is to increase transparency by publishing a list of every building that is restricted or unrestricted from ICE with an explanation as to why. Secondly, to initiate statements from UMPS that agree to prioritize student safety, even from federal agents. The final and primary action is to establish sanctuary status at UMaine.

SDS Member Morgan Ramsay described two situations where international students were targeted as a result of peaceful activism.

On March 8, Columbia University Graduate Student Mahmoud Khalil was arrested at his apartment by ICE, despite being a permanent resident with a green card. Khalil helped lead protests against Israel. Awaiting trial, Khalil wrote a letter about the circumstances.

At Tufts University, Turkish Doctoral Student Rumeysa Ozturk was detained by masked ICE officers dressed in plain clothes on her way to meet friends for dinner on March 25. Ozturk co-authored an op-ed article showing support for Palestinians in Gaza. She had an F1visa and no criminal allegations, but was accused of Hamas alignment according to Ramsay.

“So far, over 600 international students and recent grads across the US have had their visas revoked by the Trump Administration. Many of these visa cancellations are in response to participation in student-led activism…,” said Ramsay. “The Trump Administration is making our constitutional rights increasingly conditional, especially for those who do not hold citizenship status.”

JVP president Talia Cullum mentioned Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah next month in connection to the current political climate. Yom HaShoah means “Day of the Catastrophe” in Hebrew. According to Cullum, the phrase “never again,” which most frequently refers to the Holocaust, can be applied to issues that are happening now.

“Never again is now. Never again is here. We don’t want a new gestapo force coming and picking up our students on our campus,” said Cullum.

Cullum also read “First They Came,” a poem written in 1946 by Pastor Martin Niemöller that is meant to inspire mutual advocacy.

SDS Member Ryan Kennedy shared that one third of immigrants in America are pursuing higher education. He went on to express frustration for federal actions but also for university inaction. Kennedy specifically referenced the Office of Diversity and Inclusion changing its name to the Office for Community and Connections to remove DEI per the executive order.

“This may be just a name change to some, but what it indicates is fear in the university. When the university is scared, they will turn their back on their students,” said Kennedy. “President Ferrini-Mundy has not made any statements about protections for students, and that is honestly shameful.”

Katelyn Spearrin concluded the speeches by reiterating the rally demands. She insisted that sanctuary status measures must be done prior to harassment from ICE to adequately prepare. Spearrin also thanks participants for their involvement in the cause.

“Everyone who showed up today in support of our international students and staff for the protection of our several vulnerable populations by keeping ICE away from our campus, gaining sanctuary status and advocating for justice, are on the right side of history today,” said Spearrin.