Two UMPD vehicles can be seen parked near the grassy area behind Stodder Hall. Photo by Elora Griswold

Two UMPD vehicles can be seen parked near the grassy area behind Stodder Hall. Photo by Elora Griswold

Bangor Democrat proposes bill to limit Maine police contracts with immigration officials

On March 27, Representative Ambureen Rana, a Democrat from Bangor, introduced a bill that would prohibit state and local police agencies in Maine from entering contracts with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This bill is a response to the increased deportations and arrests under the Trump Administration that have caused concern over local law enforcement resources being used to assist federal immigration enforcement. In an interview with The Maine Campus, Rana shared her reasons for proposing the bill.

Rana has been an active community leader for over a decade. She advocates for the needs of the people and the struggles residents face throughout the state. With this proposal, Rana wants to alleviate the hardships for locals and give “Maine communities some room to breathe.”

“Maine has enough challenges of its own: homelessness, substance use, a crumbling EMS system, serious budget constraints. Deputizing local police as ICE agents is a step too far” said Rana. “They have enough to do as it is.”

Rana believes that the immigration enforcement practices under both administrations have caused disruption between families and communities across the country. Problems such as separation of children from their parents, deportations without due process, workplace raids and other harmful practices are set to increase under the new administration and have compounded challenges for these immigrants.

“The 287(g) program, which essentially deputizes local police as immigration enforcement officials, would turn Maine Police into federal agents. I knew the new federal administration hoped to expand this program, and I thought that would erode trust between police and immigrant communities, stretch our resources too thin and potentially expose our police to expensive liability. So I proposed this bill,” said Rana.

As a University of Maine graduate, Rana understands the fears that may be spreading on campus for immigrant students. Rana expresses her empathy and concern and hopes that this bill will “make immigrants less fearful of local police and police more approachable.”

If passed, this bill would prevent Maine Police from contracting with ICE. While this is a relatively new measure that Maine could be taking, other states like Oregon and Illinois have already begun to enact laws that offer protective policies to residents. Proponents of these laws believe that there should be measures taken to protect immigrant communities and prevent racial profiling. Others argue that these policies will affect law enforcement’s ability to cooperate with federal agencies and could possibly endanger public safety.

“I’ve heard some very supportive feedback from my colleagues in Augusta. Many of them feel like something has to be done to better define the role of local police in federal immigration enforcement. Very few of them – if any – want our local police turned into full-fledged ICE agents. Our local needs are just too numerous and too time consuming to justify the level of responsibility the 287(g) program imposes on local law enforcement,” said Rana.

In uncertain moments, Maine-based organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition (MIRC) have offered a sense of hope for immigrant communities, and believe that their protection should be included in the laws that are enacted.

The ACLU continues to advocate for the voices of immigrant residents who are already experiencing the tensions and pressures of increased discrimination under the Trump Administration. Similarly, the MIRC prioritizes the social and legal conditions for immigrants in the state of Maine. Both of these organizations serve as resources and provide a safe haven for immigrants through advocacy and information sharing.

Rana emphasized the importance of this bill for immigrant communities and the safety that they deserve.

“LD 1259 would help ensure that Maine law enforcement resources – which are already strained and limited – are solely used for Maine communities. It would help build and maintain transparency and trust between police and the communities they serve, which will keep Mainers safe. This bill would also protect the constitutional rights of due process and equal protection for every Maine resident.”

For more information on the status of this bill please visit the Maine Legislature website.