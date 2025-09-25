Police Beat: 9/15 to 9/21

9/15:

At 9 a.m., a property damage crash involving two student vehicles was called in from the Hitchner parking lot near Nutting Hall. According to the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD), no injuries were reported.

Around noon, a property damage crash causing personal injury was reported on Rangeley Road. The crash involved two vehicles that collided head-on at a low speed near a stop sign. One person sustained minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital.

9/16:

At 1 p.m., a property damage crash causing personal injury was called in from the Collins Center for the Arts parking lot. The driver reportedly hit a parked vehicle while leaving the lot. UMPD said the driver had incurred minor injuries, but declined transport to the hospital.

At 2 p.m., a disorderly conduct report was filed after staff at the UMaine Parking and Transportation Services office located in the DTAV Community Center called in about an irate student who was “very unhappy about a parking ticket.” UMPD responded by speaking with the student and the matter was resolved.

At 3 p.m., a property theft was reported at the Maine Bound Adventure Center on Sebago Road after a staff member told UMPD a rented kayak had not been returned on time. UMPD attempted to contact the renter by phone, but received no response. The case remains open.

9/17:

At midnight, a suspicious complaint was reported from the Mahaney Dome after a caller told UMPD they heard possible gunshots or fireworks outside the building. UMPD searched the area and contacted the Orono Police Department to check for similar reports. Nothing was found and the case was closed.

At 10 a.m., a property damage crash was called in from Munson Road near Balentine Hall. The caller shared that they had struck a parked vehicle. There were no passengers in the parked vehicle and no injuries were reported.

9/18:

At 9 a.m., a disorderly conduct report was filed after several callers reported a loud argument between a man and a woman in the Hotel Ursa parking lot. The pair left in a vehicle heading towards Old Town before UMPD arrived, so the Old Town Police Department (OTPD) was contacted to attempt a stop. OTPD was unable to locate the vehicle and the case was marked closed.

Around noon, a suspicious complaint involving fraud was reported after a student told officers someone had accessed private banking information and withdrawn money from a personal account. UMPD helped the student call his bank and the withdrawal was frozen. The case is closed.

9/19:

At 1 a.m., a warrant arrest was made after a non-student approached officers outside the Memorial Union, claiming to be a former student who wanted to go inside. UMPD denied access but offered the man a ride to the Alltown gas station. After running his name, officers found an active warrant and he was transported to the Orono town jail.

At 2 a.m., an alcohol offense was responded to at Garnett Hall after officers received a tip that two students were drinking in the hallway. UMPD made contact and confiscated the beverages. Since the students are under 21, a report was completed and they were referred to student conduct.

At 7 a.m., a theft complaint was filed from Penobscot Hall after a caller reported their bike missing from the rack outside the hall. The bike was not secured with a lock and still has not been located.

At 2 p.m., an alcohol offense was called in at Somerset Hall. UMPD shared that four students under the age of 21 were found drinking in a room. After removing the beverages, all four students were referred to student conduct.

At 10 p.m., a drug offense was responded to at the Buchanan Alumni House after a caller noted the smell of marjuana inside. Officers searched the building and found a large group of students sitting where a faint odor was present, but all denied smoking when questioned. Due to inclusive evidence and a lack of cameras, no referrals to student conduct were made and the case is marked closed.

At 11 p.m., an alcohol offense was called in from Somerset Hall after two male students were spotted drinking in the hallway. UMPD made contact and discovered the students are under 21 years of age, so the beverages were confiscated. The students were then referred to student conduct.

9/20:

Around noon, a harassment complaint was filed from Somerset Hall following a loud argument between two students living within the building. Officers spoke with students about appropriate behavior within the hall. The two were then referred to student conduct.

At 1 p.m., a property damage crash was reported from the Hilltop parking lot after a moving vehicle struck a parked car’s side-view mirror. The struck vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

At 8 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from Knox Hall after a student reported that a significant amount of clothing had been stolen from their hamper in the laundry room. UMPD is currently reviewing security footage and the case remains open.

At 9 p.m., an alcohol offense was responded to at Androscoggin Hall after a large group of students were spotted drinking in a room. Responding officers discovered that all nine students are under 21 years of age, so all were reported to student conduct after the beverages were confiscated.

9/21:

At 11 p.m., a drug offense was responded to at Garnett Hall after UMPD received a call about a strong marjuana odor in the building. A student was located in their dorm smoking and officers confiscated the substances on hand. Since the student is under 21, a report was completed and they were referred to student conduct.