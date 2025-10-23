A sign placed on top of the entrance of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter in Bangor, Maine. Photo by Noah Futris.

Bangor warming shelter crisis hits close to home for UMaine students facing housing insecurity

As temperatures in Maine drop and the winter season approaches, many unhoused residents in the Greater Bangor area are left wondering where they will sleep through increasingly cold nights. The Brick Church and Bangor Area Homeless Shelter will not open this winter due to a clerical error during the annual Maine Housing grant application process, in which the $2.3 million in grants usually distributed to warming shelters across the state was not received by either of these organizations.

This leaves just The Mansion Church open, as they successfully received a $60,000 grant from Maine Housing for their warming shelter. Following news of reduced warming center availability, locals and residents have expressed concern over the lack of beds that will be open this cold season.

In a recent article from News Center Maine, it is clear that those who rely on the now closed shelters find this loss is incredibly devastating. The article reports that The Brick Church’s decision “stems from a $70,000 grant request to Maine Housing that was not accepted.”

For those like Ray Hamilton that were written about, this may mean facing cold nights with nowhere to turn for many Mainers.

“There were some nights in the winter where I thought I was going to die out there,” Hamilton said in the article. This is just how one of many Bangor residents facing housing insecurity feel about the impacts of a warming center shortage.

Terry Dinkins, pastor at The Mansion Church, offered his thoughts on what this winter will look like with the place of worship being the only shelter open.

“We currently have thirty beds upstairs and are in the process of redoing our basement to be able to hold another twenty. The total will be about fifty. This helps some, but not as much as what we will need,” says Dinkins.

While Dinkins explained that the church is doing everything it can to expand their space and hold enough people in need, it seems no matter what they will be falling short. Dinkins also mentioned their major need for volunteers and help to keep the shelter up and running. A volunteer informational meeting was held at the church on Oct. 19 to find needed support for the shelter.

“We will need double the volunteers this year because we have double the space,” says Dinkins.

With the lack of space for unsheltered residents this winter, it is important to note that some of these house-insecure residents are University of Maine students. Lisa Morin, the coordinator at the Bodwell Center for Service and Volunteerism and The Black Bear Exchange, highlighted student needs in a recent conversation. The Black Bear Exchange is an on-campus food and clothing pantry at UMaine.

“I am always surprised to find students who are experiencing food insecurity or housing insecurity who have not sought help. We do care, and we do want to help. The Division of Student Life is here to support our students and help them through difficult times. Anyone who finds themselves in need should reach out by calling 207-581-1406 or visit the Student Life office at 315 Memorial Union. Students can also reach out to the Counseling Center or to me at the Bodwell Center at any time,” says Morin.

This year’s lack of warming shelters is not only a Bangor issue, but a reminder that housing insecurity is an issue that affects students and persists across Maine. As Dinkins suggests, students and locals have the opportunity to get hands on and take action. Those interested in volunteering at the shelter can visit The Mansion Church’s website and fill out their contact form. Students can also visit Black Bear Exchange’s volunteer opportunities website.