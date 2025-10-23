Police Beat: 10/13 to 10/20

10/13:

At 3 a.m., a noise complaint was filed through Campus Eyes, which is the University of Maine Police Department’s (UMPD) anonymous student tip line. The complaint alleged that a resident on the fourth floor of York Hall was blasting loud music from their dorm room. UMPD noted that similar complaints have been filed at the same time for several weeks in a row. However, responding officers did not hear loud music when they checked the area and the case was closed.

At 11 a.m., a criminal mischief complaint was filed from Williams Hall after a student reported that lewd graffiti about female genitalia had been written across the door in a bathroom stall. UMPD noted the same vandalism has been reported several times and that facilities have been notified and are in the process of removing it.

10/15:

At midnight, a noise complaint was called in from Gannett Hall after a student reported loud talking emanating from a dorm on their floor. UMPD made contact with the residents who were cooperative and apologized for the noise. The case was closed and no further disturbances were reported.

At 8 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed from the Class of 1944 Hall within the Collins Center for the Arts after a caller reported that an older male was roaming around a room in the hall. UMPD searched the room but was unable to locate the man described. Officers told the caller to reach out again if the man returned. No further complaints were reported.

10/16:

At 5 p.m., a noise complaint was called in from Somerset Hall after excessively loud video game noise was reported coming from a dorm. UMPD made contact with the resident who was cooperative and agreed to lower the game’s volume. The case was closed and no further disturbances were reported.

At 8 p.m., a drug offense was responded to at Androscoggin Hall after a caller noted the smell of marijuana inside. Officers searched the building, but no smell was detected. The case was marked closed and no further similar complaints were reported.

At 10 p.m., a noise complaint was called in at Somerset Hall after a student reported loud music and screaming coming from a dorm room. Officers made contact with the students in the room, who said they were hanging out and joking around. No alcohol was involved, but due to the excessive nature of the noise the group was submitted to student conduct.

10/17:

At 2 p.m., a theft complaint was filed at the Memorial Union after a faculty member reported their laptop missing from their bag. However, before officers could respond and search the area, the faculty member called back to report they had found the laptop in the lost and found at the information desk on the second floor. The case was marked closed.

At 4 p.m., a disorderly conduct report was filed from Cumberland Hall after a student was approached by a non-student affiliated with a religious organization and reported feeling uncomfortable. UMPD searched the area but was unable to locate anyone matching the description. Officers monitored the area for several hours but made no contact. The case was marked closed.

10/18:

Around midnight, a noise complaint was filed from York Hall after a student reported loud music coming from a dorm. Responding officers made contact with the student, who was cooperative and agreed to turn down the music. The case was closed and no further disturbances were reported.

At 1 a.m., a traffic offense occurred on College Avenue after a student was pulled over and issued a summons for operating under the influence (OUI). UMPD reported that the student was cooperative during the stop and was released at the scene. The student was submitted to conduct.

At 3 a.m., an alcohol offense was responded to at Cumberland Hall following reports that a male student was drinking in the hallway. Responding officers made contact with the student, who was identified as being underaged. The beverage was confiscated and the student was submitted to conduct.

At 8 a.m., a criminal mischief report was filed from Penobscot Hall after a student resident reported that an exit sign had been broken. Responding officers noted the damage but were unable to locate any suspects due to a lack of security cameras in the area. The case remains open due to the volume of reoccurring similar reports.

At 9 a.m., a criminal mischief report was filed by the UMaine Turning Point USA president after he shared that flyers distributed across various spots on campus had gone missing or been torn. UMPD was unable to locate any suspects due to a lack of camera footage and suggested that he place the posters in areas where cameras owned by UMPD are located. The case remains open.

At 9 p.m., an alcohol offense was reported at Knox Hall after a resident assistant suspected two female students were drinking in a dorm room. UMPD made contact with the students but determined no alcohol was being consumed, so no conduct report was filed.

At 11 p.m., a drug offense was reported from York Hall after a student called in about the smell of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Officers made contact with the resident and determined that they were not under the influence, concluding that the odor was residual from an earlier time. The case was closed with no further related reports.

10/19:

Around midnight, a noise complaint was filed from Doris Twitchell Allen Village (DTAV) after a caller shared loud music coming from a dorm room. UMPD made contact with students in the room, who were cooperative and agreed to turn down the music. They were not submitted to conduct and the case was marked closed.