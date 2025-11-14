Police Beat: 10/29 to 11/7

10/29:

At 3 p.m., an information complaint was filed by staff at the Memorial Union bookstore. They told the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) that a student had placed an online order for an Apple MacBook, but then canceled the order and still took the item from the store without paying. The case remains open as UMPD works to locate the student.

10/30:

At 1 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the New Balance Recreation Center parking lot. A student driver attempting to back into a space struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing minor exterior damage. Officers said the student was uninjured and that the vehicle’s owner was notified so insurance information could be exchanged.

10/31:

At 2 p.m., a property damage crash was called in from the Wells Conference Center parking lot after a student returning to their vehicle noticed exterior damage, likely caused by another car pulling in or out of a nearby space. The student said no contact information was left, and due to a lack of camera footage UMPD has not identified a suspect.

At 8 p.m., an information complaint was filed from Fogler Library after students reported a small group of women taking photos and talking loudly. Responding officers identified the group as five local high school students who said they were taking Halloween photos in costume. The group was cooperative when asked to quiet down and the case was closed.

At 11 p.m., a suspicious complaint was called in from College Avenue near the turn onto Munson Road by the Alfond Sports Arena. A female student told officers that a vehicle slowed down while she was walking and that the male occupants yelled derogatory remarks at her. Due to a lack of camera footage or a plate number, officers have not located a suspect and the case remains open.

11/1:

At 8 a.m., a property damage crash was called in from the parking lot outside Gannett Hall after an unoccupied parked vehicle was struck and no contact information was left. With no available camera footage, UMPD has been unable to identify a suspect and the case remains open.

At 8 p.m., an information complaint was filed after a passerby noticed that a UMPD portable traffic sign had been vandalized and knocked over. With no camera footage available, no suspect has been identified. The sign is being repaired and the case remains open.

At 10 p.m., an alcohol offense was responded to at Somerset Hall after a caller reported a female student who appeared intoxicated and unwell in a restroom. Responding officers made contact with the student and requested the University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) arrive on scene for a medical evaluation. The student was transported to a local hospital for care. Because she was underage, officers submitted a report to student conduct for review.

Around 11 p.m., another alcohol offense was responded to at Somerset Hall after a caller informed UMPD that a male student was walking through the hall and appeared unable to stand up straight. Responding officers located the student, who was underage and intoxicated. UVAC was called to evaluate a cut on his hand that was bleeding, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers filed a report with student conduct.

At 11 p.m., three consecutive anonymous information complaints were filed through Campus Eyes, which is UMPD’s virtual tip line. The reports alleged that a female student had been assaulted at the Sigma Chi house on College Avenue. After the first two reports came in, UMPD responded to the scene and were granted permission to search the entire house. While officers were still on scene, a third anonymous complaint was filed regarding the same alleged assault. UMPD said no evidence was found to support the claim and shared that the report may have been falsely submitted by another fraternity, noting that false reports between organizations are not uncommon. Officers informed the UMaine Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life of the incident and the case remains open.

11/2:

Around midnight, an alcohol offense was responded to at Somerset Hall after a caller reported a male student walking unsteadily near the restroom. Responding officers made contact and identified the student as underage and intoxicated. UVAC was called, and following a medical evaluation the student was transported to a local hospital. He was then referred to student conduct.

At 1 a.m., UMPD performed an agency assist after the Old Town Police Department (OTPD) received a report of a large party at 991 Main St. Officers arrived on scene and helped disperse the gathering, which had become unsafe and excessively loud with an estimated 300 people in attendance. The report did not confirm whether the party was organized by the fraternity, but officers noted that many UMaine students were present.

At 2 a.m., a disorderly conduct report was filed from Somerset Hall after RAs on duty reported a large group of students being excessively loud in a dorm room. Responding officers made contact with two male students who were found to be intoxicated and underage. Both were referred to student conduct.

At 1 p.m., an information report was filed from Aroostook Hall after a caller informed UMPD that a fire alarm pull station in a bathroom had been damaged. UMPD noted that similar damage has been reported several times while facilities continue repairs. The alarm appears to have been melted or burned with a lighter. No suspects have been identified and the case remains open.

11/3:

At 3 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed from Stevens Hall after an adjunct faculty member reported that their office may have been entered without permission. Several items appeared to have been moved, although nothing was missing. The professor said they plan to place a camera in the office to determine whether anyone is entering the area.

At 5 p.m., an anonymous information complaint was submitted through Campus Eyes from Oxford Hall. The report alleged that hazing linked to the fraternity Pi Beta Phi was occurring, with pledges being asked to “take things.” UMPD spoke with the fraternity president, who denied the allegation. Because the Campus Eyes report did not include enough information to investigate, the case is closed. UMPD noted that the complaint was shared with the UMaine Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

11/4:

At 8 a.m., a criminal mischief report was filed from the Phi Kappa Sigma house on College Avenue after members reported that someone had taped several condoms to their outdoor sign overnight. No significant damage occurred, but UMPD noted that the fraternity president was upset about the vandalism. The case remains open.

At 10 a.m., an alcohol offense was responded to after staff at Hotel Ursa reported a male guest leaving the property while intoxicated. Officers located the man outside Holmes Hall and determined he was not a student. UVAC was called to perform a medical evaluation, which resulted in the man being transported to a local hospital.

11/6:

Around noon, a suspicious complaint was filed from Stoddard Hall after a student reported receiving multiple calls from a California number that left several concerning voicemail messages over the past few weeks. The student said the messages did not sound threatening and seemed to indicate a mental health crisis rather than a scam attempt, but they were unsure. When the student attempted to call the number with officers present, the caller did not respond. The case remains open until the student confirms the calls have stopped, and officers left a message asking the caller to contact the station directly before calling the student again.

At 4 p.m., a criminal mischief report was filed from Somerset Hall after a resident reported that someone had thrown a rock through a window. Officers responded to the scene but found no witnesses and no available camera footage to identify a suspect. Facilities were called to repair the window and the case remains open.