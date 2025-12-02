Police Beat: 11/15 to 11/21

11/15:

At midnight, a noise complaint was filed near a fraternity house on College Avenue. University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers made contact with members of the fraternity and issued a warning. Since the members were cooperative and no further similar complaints were received, no report was filed with student conduct.

At midnight, UMPD responded to a 911 call that came in from an elevator in Androscoggin Hall. Nothing was said on the call and the caller hung up before officers responded. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a student in the elevator so the case was closed.

At 4 p.m., UMPD performed an agency assist after the Orono Fire Department asked for help responding to an individual stuck in an elevator near campus. However, the request was cancelled while officers were en route since the elevator began functioning and the individual was able to get off.

At 10 p.m., an alcohol offense was responded to at Androscoggin Hall after a caller reported a visibly intoxicated student walking through the hall. Responding officers determined the student was underage and called in the University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) to perform a medical evaluation. The student was transported to a local hospital and referred to conduct.

11/16:

At 1 a.m., a noise complaint was filed from Gannett Hall after a caller reported a group of students for excessive noise coming from a dorm on the second floor. Responding officers searched the hall, but did not hear any loud noise. No further similar complaints were filed.

At 11 a.m., a theft complaint was filed from Knox Hall after a student called in to report their gym bag missing. UMPD responded and an officer was able to help locate the bag with the student, which confirmed it had not been stolen.

At 2 p.m., an information complaint was filed after a concerned parent called in and asked officers to make contact with their son, who had not responded to their messages in several days. Officers were able to locate the student, who was cooperative and agreed to reach out to the parent.

At 5 p.m., a disorderly conduct report was filed after officers received a call about a vehicle that was driving erratically around the Hilltop parking lot, with several students reportedly hanging out the windows and yelling. UMPD responded to the scene and searched for the vehicle, but it was no longer there upon arrival. Due to a lack of camera footage to identify the vehicle or confirm erratic driving, the case was closed.

11/17:

At 9 a.m., the Orono Fire Department assisted UMPD in freeing several students from a stuck elevator in Dunn Hall. Responders were able to get the elevator functioning, and the students were able to get out safely. The elevator was fully repaired and no similar reports have been filed.

At 7 p.m., a disorderly conduct report was filed from the Memorial Union after a caller informed UMPD that a large group of students were smashing glass dishes on the floor in a common area. When officers arrived, they determined it was a sanctioned student event and the group had permission to be there. No conduct reports were filed and the case was closed.

At 10 p.m., an information complaint was filed from the Hilltop parking lot after a caller reported a non-registered vehicle parked illegally in a handicap spot. Responding officers ran the plate and contacted the owner, who was a student and cooperative about moving the vehicle. The student was issued a warning.

11/18:

At 2 p.m., a criminal mischief report was filed from Hannibal Hamlin Hall after a caller reported that several windows on the first floor had been damaged by what was likely a rock thrown through the window. After UMPD responded to the scene and confirmed the report, Facilities was called to make repairs. There are no suspects due to a lack of camera footage.

At 3 p.m., an information complaint was filed from the Memorial Union after a wallet was found. UMPD instructed the caller to bring the wallet to the information desk on the second floor, and then contacted the student listed on an ID card inside the wallet. The wallet was safely returned to its owner.

At 10 p.m., an alcohol offense was responded to at Oak Hall after a medical call came in. Responding officers found an underage student in their dorm who was not feeling well, so UVAC was called to perform a medical evaluation. The student was transported to a local hospital and then referred to conduct.

11/19:

At 9 a.m., a noise complaint was filed at Alumni Hall after a caller reported a loud gathering with many people in attendance. Responding officers discovered it was the Graduate Student Workers Union meeting about ongoing efforts to secure a fair contract with the university. UMPD said the group had not reserved the space, but they were cooperative when spoken to and were allowed to finish their gathering.

Around 1 p.m., several UMPD officers began their assigned shift covering a protest of at least 100 people that formed around Maine House Rep. Laurel Libby’s speech on campus. The protest ended around 5:30 p.m., and no major incidents that can be shared at this time were reported.

At noon, a criminal mischief report was filed from the York Hall parking lot after a student came out of their dorm to discover several windows on their vehicle had been smashed in and damaged. UMPD responded to the scene and determined that nothing had been stolen from the vehicle, despite over $700 in damages estimated on the car. UMPD is currently reviewing camera footage and the case remains open.

11/20:

At 4 p.m., an information complaint was filed from the Donald P. Corbett Business Hall after a caller informed UMPD of a wallet sitting outside the building near Flagstaff Road that was left on a picnic table. The caller brought the wallet into the station, and using an ID card within officers were able to return the wallet to its owner.

At 11 p.m., an information complaint was filed from Gannett Hall after a resident found two sets of keys sitting on the first floor of the building. The keys were turned into UMPD, and officers are still working to identify the owner. Anyone missing a pair of keys is encouraged to reach out to the station.