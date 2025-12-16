Administrative inconsistencies may stall Crossland demolition

With new developments since the Crossland Hall demolition was announced over two months ago, the project might not proceed according to plan. While student activists are working to preserve the building and cancel the project entirely, the University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) will vote Tuesday, Dec. 9 on an act to formally call for a pause to the project, at least until all parties involved are accounted for.

Crossland Hall, a farmhouse on campus that predates UMaine, is currently home to the Franco-American Centre. The Centre has occupied this space for decades and uses it to host community events, conduct genealogical research and preserve Franco-American history through education. However, UMaine Administration cites deferred maintenance as a major concern for the viability of Crossland as a space on campus.

Based on the notion that Crossland is not suitable for long-term use and too costly to modernize, administration decided to use its spot on campus to solve what some deem to be a current parking crisis. Crossland is becoming vacant over winter break pending approval by the Board of Trustees (BoT). The Franco Centre would be temporarily relocated to Libby Hall for 18 months, then to the Environmental Science Laboratory (ESL) permanently.

The ESL currently hosts the Spruce Budworm Lab (SBL), a unique service center that employs 11 undergraduate students and three full-time staff members who monitor Spruce Budworm populations across Maine and other impacted states. This insect is capable of causing damage to spruce and fir trees, which would impact the forestry industry significantly. SBL would be relocated to the fourth floor of Deering Hall in its off season once the space is prepared accordingly with specialized features the lab requires.

On Dec. 4, the Maine Campus was given a tour of the SBL, which mainly operates on the first floor of ESL, with freezers in the basement and on the second floor. Staff went over the importance of Spruce Budworm monitoring, the chemical process it involves and some of the equipment and spacing necessities the lab needs to continue the high volume of services involving samples from nearly 1,000 sites and counting.

A large open room is critical for the lab, as is close proximity of all stages in the process because they must be completed with proper timing. Staff mentioned that a branch sample will go through at least five different stages in a day, making the flow between rooms part of the daily efficiency.

Currently, the soils lab is on the fourth floor of Deering Hall, but it would move down to the basement. Therefore, basement renovations would need to be completed first. After the soils lab moves out, renovations on the fourth floor can start for SBL. Once ESL becomes vacant, all of the updates can be made for the Franco-American Centre.

Initially, some students disapproved of the project over a lack of transparency surrounding the timeline of this campus change and other critical details. UMSG Vice President Cynthia Shelmerdine pushed for an FAQ website on the project, which the university was receptive to. The website started out with fundamental details and was later updated to include additional student information requests.

“I want to make it very clear I believe any misinformation that was perpetuated by students is a symptom of a lack of clear communication from the administration,” said UMSG President Keegan Tripp.

According to the site, bringing Crossland Hall up to modern standards would cost up to $10 million. Its destruction would make room for 200 parking spots. It also states that $50,000 will be allocated to make Libby Hall suitable as a temporary building for the Franco Centre, with an estimated $500,000 going toward more permanent alterations– like a kitchen, porch and accessibility enhancements — to ESL.

The page claims additionally that the available 2,200 square feet in Deering Hall offers the SBL an increase of 10%. However, Tripp was informed by staff that SBL is actually operating with 2,450 square feet of space, meaning the move could serve as a downgrade. Furthermore, any less space could prevent the lab from remaining operational.

“We were under the impression that they were going to get increased space, as the website said. We were under the impression that the move was not threatening any sort of work that the lab does,” said Tripp.

Chief External & Governmental Affairs Officer Samantha Warren says that the lab is operating with 1,982 square feet. There is no public information available confirming the exact square footage to determine whether 2,200 feet would serve as an increase or not. According to SBL staff, the lab has kept up with demand by remaining open on Saturdays on top of the typical work week.

A UMSG act to pause the demolition of Crossland Hall was sponsored by Senator Riley St. Pierre on behalf of Franco-American Resource Opportunity Group President Alex Emery, who also serves as the Student Heritage Alliance Council president for UMSG. The act was recently amended in a policy and procedure meeting to include concerns over SBL.

“If we are going to support [the act] as much as we can, we need to make it all encompassing,” said Tripp. “And there are 11 undergrads that work in the Spruce Budworm Lab, which is another instance of how our direct constituency is being affected.”

According to Tripp, the objective is to focus less on the demolition and more on its reach if approved. While he understands the value of Crossland Hall on campus, Tripp is determined to ensure that if it is removed, all parties are accounted for, and that “promises are kept” in terms of necessary support in the aftermath.

The Graduate Student Senate recently passed a resolution of similar nature, written by Senator Lincoln Tiner and sponsored by Senator Catherine Segada. This resolution opposes the current plan as it involves destroying Crossland Hall and relocating the Franco-American Centre. Specifically, it calls on several key administrators to pause the project and hold a public forum to ensure more effective communication moving forward.

In multiple letters, local civil engineer and Class of ‘72 alumnus John McCormack expressed to administrators that tearing down Crossland Hall is harmful and unnecessary. Upon assessing the entire building, McCormack found it to be in relatively good condition, besides the need for better accessibility. He disagrees with the notion that it would take millions of dollars to renovate the building.

In terms of possible preservation, Warren told the Maine Campus that Crossland is susceptible to flooding, rot and pest infestations. The $10 million estimate, based on other UMS projects of similar nature, is an estimated cost of not only renovation but also utility upgrades, abatement, landscaping/hardscaping, design and project-management fees.

“We appreciate the strong sense of attachment that many have to Crossland — despite its deteriorated condition — and to the Franco‑American Centre,” said Warren.

Additionally, McCormack worries that the land under Crossland is not practical for a new lot in consideration of the soft soil under the building and going down College Avenue. He worries that soil wetness could make the pavement crack and sink in. McCormack added that he believes the project is likely to start construction soon.

“If it comes down to getting the approval or not, they’ll kind of say, ‘Well, we’ve already started. We’ve already spent some money, so we need to keep going.’ And sometimes it gets pushed through that way, and I think that’s not right,” said McCormack.

While it was not made clear which specific parking pass or passes would be required to park in the new lot, Warren expressed that it will be open to student, faculty, staff and visitor vehicles as early as Fall 2026.

Due to possible inconsistencies between the needs of the SBL and what can be added to the top floor of Deering Hall, President Joan Ferrini-Mundy agreed to bring those concerns to her cabinet, according to Tripp.

“Basically the train is still moving, and the people on the train are figuring out where the train is going,” said Tripp.

According to Tiner, a leader in the “Save Crossland Hall” efforts, Sen. Mike Tipping expressed an interest in communicating with the BoT based on conversations he had with students and staff about the significance of Crossland on campus.

“I hope they take both the history of the building and the current role it plays into account,” said Tipping in a comment.

The project will be presented to the BoT during the Finance, Facilities and Technology meeting on Dec. 17, with a final decision likely made during the full BoT meeting on Jan. 25 and 26. UMSG will vote on the act calling on UMaine to delay the project on Dec. 9.