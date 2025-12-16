Police Beat: 11/28 to 12/6

11/29:

At 2 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from the New Balance Recreation Center after a student working out reported their hoodie missing after accidentally leaving it on a treadmill. The student said their car keys were in the hoodie pocket. The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) reviewed camera footage but the area was not captured on video. The student’s car remains in the parking lot until another key arrives and the case remains open.

12/1:

At 1 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the Hilltop parking lot after a student pulling into a space struck a parked vehicle. The student reported the accident to UMPD and confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied. Damage was minimal and no injuries were reported.

At 9 p.m., a disorderly conduct report was filed on Long Road outside Knox Hall after a student reported a white pickup truck with four males inside driving up and down the road yelling hateful language at people walking on the pathway along the road. A second caller reported the same group, stating that one of the individuals exited the vehicle and flipped a Kiwibot upside down. Officers are reviewing camera footage since no witnesses were able to provide a plate number. Those with information about the vehicle are encouraged to contact UMPD.

12/2:

Around noon, a harassment complaint was filed from Hart Hall through Campus Eyes, which is UMPD’s anonymous tip line. The report referenced the same white pickup truck, but this time it had three male students inside and was traveling down College Avenue. The caller reported being called a derogatory name and witnessed other students being yelled at during the incident. The anonymous report did not include a plate number or contact information, so the case remains open.

At 9 p.m., a drug complaint was filed from the Knox Hall parking lot. Officers were already on scene for a minor vehicle collision when the odor of marijuana was detected. The lot was searched and the vehicle the smell was coming from was located. UMPD identified two students inside the vehicle who admitted to smoking in the lot. Both were referred to student conduct.

12/3:

At 1 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from Knox Hall after a student reported their bicycle had been stolen from a rack outside the hall the day before. UMPD confirmed the bike had not been secured with a lock, and no suspect has been identified due to a lack of camera footage in the area. The case remains open.

12/4:

At 3 a.m., an anonymous noise complaint was filed from York Hall through Campus Eyes. A student reported loud music and video game related sounds coming from a dorm on the fourth floor. Responding officers searched the floor but did not hear any loud music or noise coming from any of the rooms. No similar reports were filed after UMPD left.

12/5:

At 1 a.m., a noise complaint was filed from Androscoggin Hall after a student reported loud music coming from a dorm on the third floor. UMPD responded and made contact with the occupant, who apologized and agreed to turn the music down. Since the student was cooperative and no similar reports were filed, they were not referred to conduct.

12/6:

Around noon, UMPD posted several images on Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a pictured woman. According to the post, “this person was seen entering the vehicle shown and may have information that could assist UMaine Police in an ongoing investigation related to an incident at the University Bookstore on Oct. 29, 2025.” UMPD wishes to speak with the individual to help clarify circumstances of the incident. Students are encouraged to review the photographs and reach out to Lieutenant Noel Santiago at (207) 581-4040 or noel.santiago@maine.edu.