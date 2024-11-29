Do not be shy this thanksgiving

It can be nerve-racking to go home for Thanksgiving. It’s especially difficult knowing that someone is bound to say something political that you disagree with. We have been taught to look at the ground and plug our ears. It is tradition to ignore what you disagree with. This Thanksgiving, you should say something.

Since the election, tensions have been high between progressives and conservatives. One of the root causes of this tension is a lack of understanding. Most people vote as a reaction to their circumstances. Whether that’s economic struggles or reliance on the affordable care act, our votes are a reaction to the pressures we are living under. When we challenge people’s beliefs, we get to find out where their beliefs come from. Understanding where people are coming from is critical to discern how they vote. Before you write off your relatives for being too conservative or liberal, remind yourself that their political actions may be the result of a struggle.

Hard conversations can be especially important for relatives who may only have access to critical political dialogue at Thanksgiving. We often set up political echo chambers in order to feel more comfortable in our beliefs. If you only put yourself in spaces of people who agree with you, you will never have to dig into your beliefs and defend them. If you always watch news sources that confirm your bias, you won’t ever have to change it. Today, with so many media options, your facts and what you believe to be true of the world are catered to your beliefs and biases.

With all this said, you know your family better than I do. If you do not feel safe this Thanksgiving, it is not worth causing chaos. This is intended for people to break out of their comfort zone, not jeopardize their physical safety or mental wellbeing.

We need to stop ignoring political beliefs we disagree with because beliefs aren’t permanent. When we break through that echo chamber and show another perspective, we have the ability to change people’s minds. If you are continuing to ignore your family members at Thanksgiving, that approach may be more ignorant than their beliefs. It is not your fault, though. We have been conditioned to look the other way. Questioning is considered debate and debate is considered disrespectful. We need to change the narrative that discourse has a time and place. This Thanksgiving, challenge the political views of your loved ones.