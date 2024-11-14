Thank You, Joe Biden

Joseph Robinette Biden has dedicated his life to serving the United States and is not being respected as what he is. He is the ultimate public servant. While I am not a fan of people who cling to political power for decades at a time, it is hard not to appreciate someone who is tantamount to what we would want out of a politician. The rhetoric surrounding his presidency has been failure and embarrassment.

I never felt embarrassed to have Joe Biden representing my country. He put us back in the Paris Climate Accords. He introduced mask mandates to finally put into place a policy trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. He signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which also allowed for the Medicare program to barter with pharmaceutical companies in hopes of lowering the cost. He was a pro-union President. He passed laws supporting American companies rather than overreliance on overseas manufacturing. He invested in infrastructure. Biden worked to invest in the American public and build back what had been broken in the four years prior.

One of the biggest things that bothers me with politics in the US today is its rhetoric. The way politicians go about getting their message across, on both sides of the aisle, does more to divide our country and split it at the seams. What used to be civil disagreement on how we achieve our end goal has turned into a culture war on the end goal. Making America great again does not mean calling all immigrants “criminals” and claiming they are poisoning the blood of our country. It does not involve calling veterans who got captured in war “losers”. It does not include calling people who disagree with Trump “evil people who want to ruin the country”.

Biden, for his entire political career, has done nothing but fight for all Americans, not just those who agree with him. He’s been wrong before – on race, on gender equality, but has grown over the years to what I and many other Americans feel are the right positions. He convinced Barack Obama to campaign in support of the right to gay marriage in 2008 while campaigning as his Vice-Presidential candidate. Even after the recent loss Vice President Kamala Harris suffered in the 2024 election, Biden still is trying to unite America instead of dividing it. While his political rival boasts about “owning the libs” and “taking America back,” Biden only expresses love for his country.

“You can’t only love your country when you win,” Biden said, according to CNN.

He sure hasn’t been perfect. He wasn’t my first choice. But he certainly turned out to be the man of the moment and stepped up to the plate when we needed him. And for that, I have endless thanks for Biden, and he should be remembered as a great President.