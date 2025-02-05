Who carries the environmental burden of AI at UMaine?

Now that “syllabus week” is over, I am certain many University of Maine students heard about the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their course. Whether in favor, opposition or neutral, professors across campus have taken the time to address AI’s place in the classroom.

I have heard all about academic integrity, but nothing about climate integrity. It’s time as a community that professors address the environmental impact of generative AI in the classroom.

Every time you ask ChatGPT to summarize an article or write your discussion post, it takes a toll on the planet. It has been proven that the water and energy consumption for a prompt in ChatGPT is far greater than a Google search. An average Chat GPT conversation (20-50 questions) consumes 500 ml of water. That does not even include the energy used to power servers.

It is not fair to immediately shun and scrutinize the students using AI. To us, AI has been marketed as a resource to make school easier. Students may not have been exposed to the dangers of AI. Even if they are aware, generative AI is now intertwined with many web browsers and apps. That’s where the University and our professors come in. Every time students hear a disclaimer on AI, the planet must be included in that conversation.

UMaine cannot market itself as an environmentally-conscious and innovative University without addressing artificial intelligence’s proven environmental impact. The University has not only left the use of AI up to the discretion of the professors, but has even encouraged and enabled students to use Google Gemini, a generative search engine. How dare we call ourselves a green campus. UMaine had the opportunity to be innovative on AI policy, and has chosen to let our planet be destroyed. It is not too late for the University to include the planet in their AI guidance and the Maine Campus calls on administration to do just that.

Besides the University, professors can also create an educational moment surrounding AI. It is already the hot topic of syllabus week. Not once have I heard a professor provide a climate centric AI disclaimer. On the contrary, professors who discourage the use of AI have started using AI detectors that run on the same servers. This means their grading procedure includes AI.

It does not stop at professors being complacent. Last semester, an environmental science professor assigned me an assignment that instructed students to use AI. An environmental science professor has the perfect platform to engage and educate students on the climate impact of AI.

You do not have to be a climate scientist to engage students on personal environmental responsibility. I expect all of us, as individuals with access to every educational resource, to be mindful of our consumption and impact. Next time a classroom conversation on AI comes up, be the advocate that our professors and the University aren’t.