Graduating is getting expensive

As a student graduating this May, I’ve spent the past few months celebrating my senior year at the University of Maine, but no one ever warned me just how expensive everything surrounding graduation would be. The costs associated with this rather important milestone are overwhelming, and it’s hard not to feel like it’s all about making money off of students who are already financially stretched thin.

There’s already tuition. For years, students have been paying thousands of dollars in tuition just to earn a degree. While it’s commonly expected to pay for the education itself, no one ever tells you that graduation- the final celebration of all that hard work—will come with a hefty price tag too. It’s not just about walking across the stage and getting your degree. You have to pay for everything related to it. If you want to participate in the ceremony, you need to buy a cap and gown from the University Bookstore, which costs about $45. It’s not an optional expense, either—it’s required in order to walk and officially mark the occasion. If you attempt to purchase a cap and gown through another channel, you may not be allowed to walk unless it is an exact color match.

It’s incredibly frustrating because, at this point, many of us have already paid for the privilege of attending college and earning a degree. We’ve made the investment in our education, so it feels unnecessary and unfair to tack on these additional expenses, especially for something as basic as the cap and gown that marks our achievements. These items should be included in the overall graduation experience, not an extra financial burden.

At $45 for a cap and gown, it’s not just the price that’s the problem—it’s the principle. After investing thousands of dollars into tuition, students shouldn’t have to pay for a required part of their graduation attire. By making caps and gowns free, UMaine would show a commitment to supporting students during this incredibly important time, easing financial stress, and letting us focus on what really matters: celebrating the completion of our education.

In the end, graduation should be entirely about the achievement, not about how much you can afford to pay for all the associated costs. Caps and gowns should be free to make this moment accessible to all, and to ensure that every student, regardless of their financial situation, can fully enjoy this well-deserved celebration.