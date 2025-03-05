More lights will increase public safety

Installing additional lamp posts can enhance campus safety. Increased lighting can be particularly beneficial for students who commute by foot, especially if their walk is long, takes place during later hours, or is accompanied by harsh weather conditions.

A short walk around campus during daylight hours is generally not a problem. Even with chilly weather, light rain or minor wind gusts, it is still mostly safe. However, if your walk is much longer, takes place after the sun starts setting, usually around 4 to 5 p.m. and with heavier winter weather conditions, it is a completely different experience that is more likely to present consequential outcomes.

“I am more susceptible to falling because of the lack of brightness around me. I guess the only reason I don’t fall is because of specific lights in certain areas,” said Rylee Holmquist, a second-year international affairs student at the University of Maine.

Students should not have to rely only on certain areas of light to find their way around campus or know that they are going in the right direction.

“It makes it a lot harder for me to walk at night, especially as someone who lives on the York side of campus but has to work during the later hours at Hilltop Dining, which is on the opposite side of where I live. It’s also more challenging walking at night because it’s harder to see the area around me and the sidewalks are not always even or clear,” said Holmquist.

UMaine should take this concern seriously, as it is crucial in possibly preventing potential injuries for students.

According to the Office of Facilities Management’s Campus Overview and Infrastructure Summary for outdoor lighting, there are 473 poles and 761 lamps illuminating the entire 660 acres of UMaine’s campus.

“A lack of lighting makes late-night walks spooky at best and dangerous at worst. Walking alone back from the gym, I’m always on high alert as I scramble to find the safest path back. This is also at 5 p.m., mind you, this is winter and it gets dark fast. My friend also has to use a cane/roller to get around, so it’s extra dangerous for them to get around this time of the year,” said Amy Bradford, a second-year anthropology student at UMaine.

Despite these numbers, there are many locations on campus that are poorly lit. A few examples of dimly lit spots include the areas near Hitchner, Nutting, Libby and Aubert Hall.

“As an upperclassman, it’s not as bad, but as a freshman who doesn’t know the campus as well, it can be scary. Even when it’s not a physical danger, it’s just unwelcoming to look out at the dimly lit campus and hardly be able to see anything,” said Bradford.

This simple structure can offer a sense of security for everyone. Therefore, increasing the number of lamp posts can provide peace of mind for students and improve overall campus safety.