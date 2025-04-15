MaineStreet is behind the times

It’s that time of the semester, once again, when students are creating their class wish list on MaineStreet, meeting with advisors for advice on courses, receiving the enrollment pin and beginning the enrollment process for the Fall 2025 semester. Some students find the registration process to be straightforward, quick and stress-free, while others may find it overwhelming and challenging, particularly when course lists are outdated.

Although some departments have revised their curriculum, these updates have not been reflected on their websites. This is evident in the International Affairs (IA) Department and the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGS) departments. Some of the courses previously available in each of the eight thematic concentrations within the international affairs minor are no longer offered. For example, some of the classes listed as primary courses for the concentration in global women’s, gender and sexuality issues are no longer available or have been replaced with new courses that have not been listed on the website. Though the WGS department has revised its Fall 2025 Course List, the IA department, which offers the same courses for this specific concentration, has not yet updated its list to reflect these changes.

This issue is also evident in the Communication and Journalism (CMJ) department and its curriculum. For instance, the course CMJ 332 – Public Affairs Reporting and Research is listed as a professional course requirement option but is not currently being taught. Despite this, it is still included as an option for fulfilling the requirement of taking two or more courses or six or more credits that go toward the journalism major. This situation can be frustrating, especially when there are only five courses to choose from and uncertainty about their availability in the fall, spring, or summer semester, or at all. It can also be quite disheartening if you are limited to undesirable choices and your preferred class, though listed as available, is actually unavailable indefinitely.

Students are already busy with their current class assignments and exams, and they don’t need the added stress of having to figure out next semester’s courses and make sure they fit into their schedule. They should not have to search for classes or email advisors or department heads just to confirm that these courses are still being offered in any semester.

Searching for classes that align with your schedule next semester, scheduling meetings with advisors, creating a wish list and ultimately enrolling in those classes are significant tasks. It is unnecessary to complicate this process by displaying courses that are no longer available for students to take that go towards a major, minor or concentration. Outdated class listings can delay students in any academic year and in any area of study during the enrollment process.