Students need a different type of advisor

An advisor’s primary role is to guide their advisees through their academic and professional journeys. They help them navigate through course selection, potential future career paths and personal development. However, at the University of Maine, this responsibility often doesn’t align with the reality of the advising experience, at least not for me. As a graduating senior, I’ve encountered a range of advisors throughout my time here, and it’s become clear that not everyone is suited for or willing to fulfill the responsibilities that come with the role. While some advisors genuinely invest in their advisees’ success, others seem disengaged or uninterested in advising altogether.

The majority of advisors at UMaine are professors, whose main priorities are their teaching responsibilities and their own research pursuits, not necessarily providing students with the personalized support they need. This disconnect often leaves students scrambling to figure out how to register for classes, select extracurriculars or plan for their futures without the guidance they should be receiving. It’s a system that, at times, feels more like an afterthought rather than a priority. I feel as though the university should put more emphasis and effort into hiring people whose jobs would solely be dedicated to advising students instead of forcing the responsibility of it onto professors.

Advising is incredibly crucial to student success as it helps navigate their academic journeys, plan their courses and ensure that they meet graduation requirements. Beyond academics, effective advising provides guidance on career development, offers mentorship and supports students through personal and emotional challenges that college life tends to throw at its students. Advisors also play a key role in student retention (i.e. making students feel comfortable on campus) by fostering connections and providing a sense of belonging that can help students stay engaged and persist toward graduation. Strong advising offers personalized support, helps open potential career opportunities and helps students overcome obstacles, contributing significantly to their overall success in college.

Without sufficient advising, students can feel lost, hopeless, or a sense that they do not belong. It can even lead to them dropping out. I personally have felt that way. In my time here at UMaine, I’ve had a few advisors, all of which seemed overwhelmed. I felt as if I was bothering them by asking questions since they aren’t there to just help me. They have more important priorities. Oftentimes, I was left to figure out college complications by myself unless I could wait until my advisor was free for 10 to 20 minutes to help me out. I think that if the university dedicated more attention to student advising, it would improve student experiences across the board.