UMaine, get us involved

The University of Maine generates millions of dollars in revenue every year, (unsurprisingly), and with such substantial financial resources, it’s more than clear that the institution has the capacity to allocate more funds towards enhancing student involvement. Investing in programs, activities and resources that promote student engagement could genuinely foster a stronger sense of community on campus, allowing students to feel more connected to their peers, their faculty and the university as a whole.

Additionally, this focus on student life could have a significant impact on enrollment, as prospective students increasingly seek institutions that offer rich, supportive environments that go beyond academics. By prioritizing student involvement, the University of Maine could not only improve the overall college experience but also attract and retain students who are eager to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

Getting involved in college offers students numerous benefits, including personal growth, the development of leadership and time management skills and the opportunity to build meaningful relationships and professional networks. It can enhance career prospects through internships and involvement in career-related clubs, while also improving mental health by fostering a sense of community and belonging. Extracurricular activities provide a chance to explore diverse interests, broaden cultural perspectives and gain practical experience that looks great on a resume. Overall, participation in college activities contributes to a more fulfilling and well-rounded college experience.

Rather than directing funds towards less essential expenditures, the university could see far greater returns by prioritizing investments in student wellness and involvement. By dedicating more resources to programs that support mental health, physical well-being and extracurricular engagement, the institution could help reduce student fatigue, alleviate stress and foster a more balanced and fulfilling college experience. This shift in focus would not only improve overall well-being but also positively impact academic performance, as students would be better equipped to manage their responsibilities and maintain focus.

Looking back on my own time here, I can’t help but feel that more emphasis on student involvement would have been incredibly beneficial. It would have provided an outlet for personal growth and a stronger sense of community. I believe many of my peers would share the same sentiment, as fostering a supportive environment is essential to both academic and personal success.