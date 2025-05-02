What happens to our course evaluations?

It’s that point in the semester once again when students are relentlessly bombarded with requests to complete their course evaluations. Whether through frequent emails, pop-up notifications or annoying announcements during class, there’s no way to escape the constant reminders. Yet, one can’t help but question the underlying reasons why the University of Maine places such an emphasis on these evaluations. For many students, the impact they seem to have on professors or their teaching methods appears minimal, if not totally nonexistent. Why does the institution push so hard for participation and what tangible benefits, if any, do these evaluations bring to the academic experience?

I decided to dedicate some time to researching course evaluations to gain a deeper understanding of their purpose and impact. I reviewed the resources available on the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment website, where I found several guidelines for professors on how to improve response rates, along with advice on “Making the Most of Your End of Semester Evaluations.” While these resources provide useful tips for maximizing participation, I couldn’t find any clear explanation regarding the core reasons why student feedback is so critical or why the University places such intense emphasis on encouraging students to complete these evaluations. There’s a noticeable absence of information about the broader significance of student feedback and its actual role in shaping teaching strategies or academic policies. Given the numerous reminders I’ve already received this past week, it’s rather strange that there seems to be no clear explanation for the constant urging to complete the evaluations.

I attempted calling the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment to inquire about the matter, but there was no one available to answer the phone. However, here’s what I know: applying student feedback to lectures can and would significantly enhance the learning experience for students by making content more relevant as well as engaging, which increases student satisfaction and motivation, thus bettering grades. It allows professors to adjust their teaching methods based on areas where students may be struggling, leading to better learning outcomes. Feedback also helps accommodate diverse learning styles, ensuring that all students can access and engage with the material effectively. When students see their feedback taken seriously, it fosters a sense of ownership over their learning and encourages critical thinking. Overall, applying feedback demonstrates a commitment to improvement, benefiting both students and the quality of the educational process. However, by not seeing any change done by the completion of the feedback, students are much less likely to even bother submitting it.

While course evaluations are a pretty standard part of the academic process, the lack of transparency around their purpose and the minimal impact they seem to have on teaching practices leaves students questioning their overall effectiveness. Despite the University’s heavy emphasis on participation, there is little explanation about how feedback is used to improve courses or benefit the academic experience. While student feedback, if properly applied, could significantly enhance learning outcomes by making courses more relevant, engaging and adaptable to diverse learning styles, the absence of visible changes following evaluation submissions leads to student disengagement. Until the University provides clearer communication on the importance and impact of these evaluations and goes to actually present changes, the cycle of constant reminders may continue to feel ineffective and irrelevant to many students.