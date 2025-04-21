Why Maine is my favorite state

I was born and raised in Maine, and I’m very proud to call it home. There’s something truly unique about this state, such as its breathtaking coastline, its dense forests and the quiet resilience of the people who live here. Maine’s natural beauty is unmatched (although I may be biased), from the mountains in the west to the rocky shores of the Atlantic. One of the crown jewels of the state is Acadia National Park, located on Mount Desert Island.

With its picture-perfect views, incredibly diverse wildlife and miles upon miles of hiking trails, it captures the essence of what makes Maine so remarkable. Whether it’s watching the sunrise from Cadillac Mountain or walking along the ocean path, Acadia is a place that stays with you – just like Mainers themselves.

Acadia National Park, with its granite peaks, crystal-clear lakes and sweeping ocean views, is a paradise for hikers, bikers, and nature lovers alike. It attracts tons of tourists, rightfully so. Watching the sunrise from Cadillac Mountain, which is one of the first places to catch the morning light in the U.S., and is an unforgettable experience. I highly recommend that you do this at least once in your lifetime.

Heading further up the coast, a town called Camden is a charming harbor town where the mountains meet the sea. Although fairly touristy, it’s worth the visit. You can hike up Mount Battie for panoramic views of Penobscot Bay or stroll the historic downtown filled with shops, galleries, and cozy cafés.

Farther north, Baxter State Park is a rugged wilderness area that is a favorite of mine. It’s home to Mount Katahdin, Maine’s highest peak and the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. The views from the summit are awe-inspiring, especially in the fall when the foliage lights up in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold. I highly recommend this place!

For a more peaceful, off-the-beaten-path escape, Moosehead Lake is a tranquil gem tucked away in northwestern Maine. Surrounded by forest and mountains, it’s ideal for canoeing, fishing, or simply soaking in the stillness of nature. Camping is another super fun activity to do here if you have the time and resources to do so.

Most importantly, or rather, infamously, the Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth, is one of the most photographed lighthouses in the world. Standing tall on a rocky cliff, it perfectly captures the spirit of Maine’s bold and beautiful coast.

Although I’ll admit I’m a bit biased, I truly believe Maine is one of the most breathtaking and unique states in the country. While I haven’t yet had the opportunity to explore the entirety of the U.S., I can say that when compared to the 10 other states I have visited, Maine is certainly one of the most beautiful.