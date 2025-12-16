Safety over punishment for alcohol-related emergencies

EDITORIAL: The University of Maine is notorious for its heavy drinking culture. Alcohol affects everyone differently, but repeated heavy drinking increases the likelihood of a severe alcohol-related emergency. Some students arrive at college with existing drinking habits, while others may develop them due to the college environment and peer pressure.

If and when the unfortunate probability of suffering a life-threatening alcohol-related emergency occurs to you or one of your friends, what is the best course of action? Should one call 911, knowing the risk of both the intoxicated individual and the caller may face university disciplinary actions?

UMaine’s Medical Amnesty & Good Samaritan Program prioritizes safety over punishment, making it the best option for students.

This program protects both the student experiencing the emergency (Medical Amnesty) and the person who calls for help (Good Samaritan). Even though UMaine is known as a party school, this program is not well-known. It’s important for students, including those who don’t drink, to educate or familiarize themselves with this initiative so they can use it when necessary.

Doing so could potentially save a life and help protect your overall standing at the university.

According to UMaine’s Student Wellness Resource Center, “The Medical Amnesty and Good Samaritan Program is designed to encourage students to call for help during an alcohol-related medical emergency on campus. If a student is experiencing an alcohol-related emergency, we want their friends to get them assistance instead of worrying about getting in trouble. This program has the potential to remove formal university disciplinary action, but may still include an educational component.”

The goals of this program are to reduce the chances of student death or severe harm resulting from alcohol overdose, improve student awareness of the dangers associated with underage drinking, excessive drinking and alcohol overdose and promote a culture where students are not afraid to call for help through Bystander Intervention strategies.

Bystanders often play a vital role in assisting students suffering from alcohol-related incidents, but they may hesitate or refrain from calling for help due to concerns about facing possible consequences from the university. This program provides these individuals reassurance that their good deed will not result in punishment and that the eligibility of their actions being covered will be considered on a case-by-case basis under this medical initiative.

Callers must be a student and remain with the person until first responders arrive to qualify. If a Resident Assistant makes the call, it would be considered part of the Resident Assistant’s (RA) official responsibilities.

Eligibility is also dependent on if students meet one of these conditions: Have not previously been covered by the program before, receive medical treatment for an alcohol-related emergency or report an alcohol-related incident or act on behalf of the intoxicated student who requires medical attention.

Admittedly, those individuals who argue that this program exempts students from the consequences of underage drinking or student conduct violations and encourages riskier drinking behavior if they know disciplinary actions can be avoided, are valid in their concerns.

However, for those individuals who find themselves in this dilemma, having amnesty encourages them to call for emergency services, ultimately resulting in lives being saved. The Medical Amnesty & Good Samaritan Program ensures accountability through mandatory follow-ups, such as a meeting with the Dean, participation in an alcohol education program or possibly contacting the students’ parents, as determined by the conduct officer. This ensures that students take responsibility in a constructive and productive manner.

Program acceptance also doesn’t exempt students from potential police citations or disciplinary actions from the Office of Residence Life, and those with repeated alcohol and code of conduct violations will also not be eligible.

While Maine currently has one of the lowest rates of under-21 alcohol-related deaths, the likelihood of severe alcohol incidents occurring will inevitably increase over time.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, “19.5% of Maine adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.”

Numerous accounts of incidents involving alcohol are often reported or discussed in the weekly Police Beat or on YikYak alone.

Although the responsibility of the prevention of severe intoxication and related injuries lies with the student, this program is there when there are no other options available. Therefore, it’s essential to educate yourself with this initiative. Prioritizing the rescue of a student in a serious alcohol-related crisis and protecting those who step up to help is more important than disciplinary action. UMaine’s Medical Amnesty and Good Samaritan Program provides that support for those in need.