Women’s Ice Hockey swept on the road by Boston University

On Oct. 18 and 19, the University of Maine women’s ice hockey team took on the No.15 Boston University Terriers at Agganis Arena.

The Black Bears are coming off a split weekend with the Providence Friars, and look to continue their win streak. Maine’s all time record with the Terriers is 22-34-4. Last season, the Black Bears won one of the three contests with the Terriers.

In the first period, the Terriers came out stronger. Twelve minutes into the game, the Terriers struck first, as first-year forward Lola Reid scored and was assisted by fifth-year defenseman Julia Shaunessy. Less than a minute later, two former Black Bears teamed up to make it 2-0 Terriers. Third-year forward Lilli Welke scored off of a pass by her sister, third-year forward Luisa Welke. Third-year forward Riley Walsh also added an assist on the play.

Fifteen seconds later, the Black Bears responded. Second-year forward Sam Morrison tipped in a shot by third-year forward Dani Brunette. Second-year forward Raegen Wurm also tallied an assist on the play. After a few more Maine penalties, the first period ended with the score 2-1.

Going into the second period, the game was back and forth. Both offenses were working hard to get shots on net, Both teams also had opportunities on power plays, but no goals were scored. Black Bear first-year goalie Kiia Lahtinen, in first career start, made 18 saves during the period. Lahtinen finished the game with 36 saves. The score remained 2-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Black Bears offense came out ready in an attempt to tie the game. The 3rd period was the best offensive play the Black Bears performed in the game. Maine outshot Boston University 8 to 7 in the final frame. With under 10 minutes to play, the Black Bears had a few shots on net with a power play. Despite the effort, the Terriers held on to win the first game by a score of 2-1.

On Oct. 19th, the Black Bears played another contest with the Terriers.

In the first period, Morrison had a breakaway opportunity for Maine, but it was stopped by fourth-year Terrier goalie Callie Shanahan. The Black Bear offense was off to a better start than the first game. Despite the effort, Shanahan saved all the shots. Fourteen minutes into the first period, third-year forward Sydney Healy opened the scoring for the Terriers.

In the second period, the Terriers started stronger than the Black Bears. Fourth-year defenseman Adrianna Van De Leest visited the penalty box for tripping. The Black Bears were able to stop all shots, which led to an evenly-played period. The period ended with the Terriers leading 1-0.

The Black Bears threatened to score to start the third period, but were then assessed another penalty, as fourth-year forward Mira Seregély was sent to the box for hooking.

With seven minutes left in the game, the Black Bears went onto their first power play of the game. However, the Terriers killed it off and seconds later, second-year defenseman Jaidyn Britt committed a tripping penalty, sending the Terriers to a power play.

As the penalty expired, the Terriers added an insurance goal to make it 2-0. Graduate student defenseman Tamara Giaquinto scored, assisted by Reid.

The Black Bears lost the game 2-0, and were swept by the Terriers. Maine will travel to Hamilton, New York to take on seventh ranked Colgate University on Oct. 25 and 26.