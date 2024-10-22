Women’s Soccer remains undefeated in conference play

After a long stretch of away games ending with a win against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, The University of Maine women’s soccer team returns home this weekend to host the University of Albany on Sunday Oct. 20.

Maine now sits at a record of 9-1-2 overall and 5-0 in America East play after achieving a 2-1 win on the road in Baltimore Sunday Oct. 13. Graduate student midfielder Kristina Kelly and second-year midfielder Abbey Thornton scored the two goals to secure the win, with Thornton scoring the game winner with six seconds left in the first half from a floating cross lofted in by Graduate student Teagan Morrison. Head Coach Scott Atherley mentioned that this goal is a prime example of how this team will never be complacent and will always fight until the last second to make their mark.

Once the final whistle blew after 90 minutes, Maine was affirmed to have clinched a spot in the playoffs, where only the top six teams in the conference make it.

Thornton scored her second goal of the season and her first career game-winning goal, while second-year defender Luise Reinwald and third-year defender Rebecca Grisdale both achieved their first points of the season with assists in the match. While Maine dominated the game with a 17-5 advantage in shots, Atherley still doesn’t think his team played their best game of the season yet, as there is still more left in the tank.

The Black Bears are now focused on their next game against the Albany Great Danes on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Mahaney Diamond in Orono, Maine.

UAlbany will attend this game at 3-10-1 overall and 2-3-1 in conference play. Their previous game was on Thursday Oct. 17 at the University of Vermont, where they fell short in a 3-0 defeat. The Great Danes are currently eighth in the standings with four points, and Maine now has 15 points, finally breaking the tie of first place with New Hampshire, who sits at second place with 12 points.

In previous matches with UAlbany, Maine holds a record of 12-10-2 in the series, earning a 3-0 win last season on the road. Goals were scored by Reinwald, fourth-year forward Abby Kraemer and graduate student forward Kayla Kraemer.

The Black Bears are determined to get their sixth conference win and to keep the America East record for the longest home-game unbeaten streak. After their win against UMass Lowell on Oct. 3, Maine now sits at 23 games undefeated on their home pitch, the beautiful Mahaney Diamond.

Another record was set by the soccer team, who tied a program record with seven consecutive wins. They also have started conference play 5-0 for the first time since 2004. Additionally, Maine is the first America East team to begin conference play with five consecutive wins since Boston University and Hartford in 2012.

With only three games left in conference play, Maine is ready to finish strong and battle hard in the final stretch of games that are left with their desire and hunger to have their best performance.