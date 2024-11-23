Men’s basketball falls to Quinnipiac 58-55

On Nov. 15, the University of Maine men’s basketball team fell to the Quinnipiac University Bobcats 58-55 at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut. Maine looked to continue its two game win streak, but fell short despite a competitive effort.

Maine and Quinnipiac’s all-time record is 4-7, with the Black Bears winning four out of the 11 meetings with the Bobcats. The last time the two teams competed was in 2021, which resulted in a Bobcat victory.

From the opening tip off, Quinnipiac made four layups. The players that scored were third-year guard Ryan Mabrey and fourth-year forward Alexis Reyes. After a few turnovers and a foul by the Bobcats, fourth-year forward Quion Burns scored Maine their first point. Seconds later, third-year guard Jaden Clayton shot a 3-pointer assisted by third-year forward Keelan Steele.

Quinnipiac immediately took the lead after Maine tied the game at four points. Reyes scored a jump shot off an assist from Mabrey. Third-year forward Amarri Monroe stole the ball back and helped the Bobcats get a four-point lead. The Black Bears shortened the lead with a layup by Burns, assisted by fourth-year guard AJ Lopez, who tied the game.

After more back-and-forth action, the first half ended with the Black Bears trailing behind the Bobcats 32-28.

The second half started with Maine’s defense stopping the Bobcats and Clayton shooting another 3-pointer assisted by Steele. However, shortly after a layup by Monroe, fifth-year guard Paul Otieno scored a layup to add on to Quinnipiac’s response.

Maine missed many opportunities to catch the Bobcats, and first-year guard Jaden Zimmerman continued to help the Bobcats build their 38-31 lead.

After a few Black Bear turnovers, Monroe shot another 3-pointer, and Zimmerman added to the lead with a layup to go up by 12. Graduate student guard Kellen Tynes scored a layup and ended the Maine drought with 11 minutes left in the game before Monroe immediately responded.

The Black Bears started to heat up as Tynes stole the ball, and third-year forward Killian Gribben made a layup. Gribben, Lopez and Burns all scored jumpers over the next few minutes.

But with the score 47-41, a shot from first-year forward Grant Randall, two layups by Zimmerman, and a three also by Zimmerman gave the Bobcats a 9-0 run and made the score 56 to 41.

With three minutes remaining in the game, the Black Bears found some momentum. A tip-in by Steele and a dunk by Lopez brought the game within 11 points. Otieno got a foul and Lopez took the shots, bringing the Black Bears closer. Clayton joined the newfound momentum of the Black Bears with a 3-pointer, slashing the lead to six.

The Bobcats committed a turnover with a minute remaining as Clayton stole the ball back, which led to a layup by Lopez. With 40 seconds left, Lopez forced another steal and drained a 3-pointer to make it 56-55 Quinnipiac. Bobcat fifth-year guard Savon Lewis would knock down a jumper with 22 seconds remaining and after a timeout, Maine failed to hit a three to tie the game.

Despite closing the final four minutes on a 14-2 run, Maine fell short and lost 58-55. Lopez led the Black Bears in points with 18 followed by Clayton with 12. Monroe had 21 for the Bobcats which led all scorers.

Maine will travel to Richmond, Virginia, to take on the University of Richmond on Wednesday, Nov. 20.