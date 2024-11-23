Women’s soccer wins America East Championship, securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament

The University of Maine women’s soccer team defeated its rival, the University of New Hampshire, to win a second-consecutive America East Championship. The Bears dominated with a 3-0 victory on Nov. 10 at the Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Three minutes into the game, third-year forward Jordane Pinette put Maine on the scoreboard by striking a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box into the back of the net. Eight minutes later, fourth-year forward Abby Kraemer increased the lead by perfectly timing her run into the box to finish off a cross from graduate student forward Kayla Kraemer.

The Black Bears continued to press the Wildcats relentlessly, and controlled the pace of play. The third and final goal occurred in the 68th minute from fourth-year midfielder Lara Kirkby, a rocketed volley from the top of the box that no goalkeeper could have saved.

“It’s very fulfilling,” said Scott Atherley, head coach of the women’s soccer team. “Each championship was very different. This group has really translated a lot of their experience. We got everyone’s best, and that’s what makes this one really special, and we’re looking forward to that continuing.”

Kirkby, Abby Kraemer, fourth-year defender Myla Schneider and graduate student defender Emma Schneider were named to the All-Tournament Team. Myla Schneider earned recognition as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Kirkby won the Elite 18 Award for having the highest GPA out of all the student-athletes competing in the championship.

With the championship victory, Maine is now 13-1-3 overall on the season, the most wins for the program since going 14-4-2 in 2006, and they will have a chance to play for another 14th season win.

Now that the Black Bears won the America East Championship, they were granted an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. In the bracket, Maine was drawn to play and travel to the University of Wisconsin, as announced by the NCAA selection committee on Nov 11. They will face the fifth-seeded Badgers in the first round of the tournament on Nov. 15 at the McClimon Track and Soccer Complex.

When asked what the preparations and tactics were going into the match against the Badgers, Atherley explained that he wants his team to stick to how they have been playing and ignore the outside noise.

“I think for our players, it’s a matter of them putting the focus on us and doing what we do well and imposing our style, our will, on the game, and just keeping it simple,” said Coach Atherley.

In the 2023 tournament, Maine fell to Harvard in round one of the team’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearances. In 2024, the Black Bears have made it clear that they want to win, setting focus to a new goal: to play their style of game against Wisconsin. The players have faith in themselves and each other, giving them the ability to go far in this tournament.