UMaine Guard Quion Burns prepares to shoot. Photo by Alex Garcia

UMaine men’s basketball defeats UNH by 25 points

By Madie Macaulay on February 3, 2025

On Jan. 30, the University of Maine men’s Basketball team played their rival, the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. UMaine won 71-46 at home in the Pit. 

UMaine started out strong. Fourth-year guard Quinion Burns started the game with two layups. Third-year guard Jaden Clayton made a layup, contributing to the growing lead. 

Burns threw a 3-pointer. The Wildcats finally got a pair of points from the free throw line, scored by third-year guard Sami Pissis. The Wildcats gained another point from another free throw taken by Pissis. Seconds later, Pissis made a 3-pointer, still trailing UMaine 9-5. 

Second-year guard Logan Carey joined the scoring, securing a good dunk. Then, there was a 3-pointer by fourth-year forward Christopher Mantis. Third-year guard Anthony McComb III from the Wildcats made a layup, getting the Wildcats their first points not from free throws. Carey answered with a good jumper. 

Pissis made a jumper, and Mantis immediately followed with a jumper of his own. UMaine was leading by nine points. Burns made a 3-pointer and a layup. Clayton also followed with a layup. The Black Bears were building a strong lead against the Wildcats. 

Pissis made another three, with UMaine now leading 25-12.  There was a free throw by fifth-year guard Keelan Tynes, and another 3 by Burns. A dunk by first-year guard Khalil Badru finally got the Wildcats some more points.  

First-year guard AJ Lopez, Burns and Clayton all made tough jumpers, and a final jumper by Tynes ended the first half with the Black Bears leading the Wildcats 37-14. 

The second half started where the first left off. Pissis opened the scoring with a layup. Tynes and the Black Bears followed suit. A foul on the Wildcats gave Tynes another free throw. 

There was a good jumper by Tynes and a layup by third-year forward Killian Gribben. The Wildcats followed with a layup from Pissis and third-year guard Jawarie Hamelin. Wildcat first-year center Caleb Middleton shot a good jumper. Lopez answered with a 3-pointer. Another foul on the Wildcats gave three free throws to Burns. 

With a dunk by Tynes and a jumper by Clayton, UMaine led by 29 points. A free throw by third-year forward Ridvan Tutic helped extend the Black Bear lead. McComb III made a jumper, answering the Black Bears.  

Tynes had another dunk and Burns had two 3-pointers. Pissis made a jumper through contact and a free throw. The Black Bears started to lose momentum. Badru shot a free throw and missed it. The Wildcats were still down by 32 points. Badru got a dunk following the free throw. 

Lopez answered with a layup, and Hamlin instantly replied with a 3-pointer. The clock started to wind down and there were free throws by Tynes and Tutic. Pissis scored a 3-pointer, followed by another free throw opportunity for the Black Bears, then two free throws by Tutic. McCcomb III took two free throws. 

In the final two minutes, first-year guard Caleb Crawford sank a free throw. The Wildcats fought until the end with a layup and free throw by Badru, along with another jumper by McComb III, but it wasn’t enough. The game ended with a Black Bear win 71-46. 

Burns led the game with 26 points, with Tynes adding 14 for the Black Bears. For the visiting Wildcats, Pissis finished with 20 points and McComb III with 11. 

Madie Macaulay
