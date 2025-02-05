Women’s basketball wins 65-54 against rivals UNH

On Jan. 30, the University of Maine’s women’s basketball team earned another victory against the University of New Hampshire, 65-54. Second-year forward Caroline Dotsey’s career high of 30 points helped Maine achieve their ninth win in a row over the Wildcats, and added to their four game winning streak. The team travelled to Lundholm Gym with an overall record of 10-10 and 5-2 in America East play after a well-deserved win against UMass Lowell on Jan. 23.

The game started off in the Wildcat’s favor as they got an early steal and got on the scoreboard. Moments later, Maine bounced back with the help of a three-pointer from fifth-year guard Olivia Rockwood, assisted by junior guard Asta Blauenfeldt. Once Maine got momentum from this play, layups started to trickle in from Dotsey, fourth-year guard Paula Gallego and Blauenfeldt making the score grow to 11-4 just over five minutes into the first quarter.

UNH slowly attempted to fight back as second-year guard Eva Dechent scored a three assisted by first-year forward Clara Gomez. It was not enough as the first quarter ended 17-11 for Maine with help from Dotsey’s 10 points in 10 minutes and hitting 8-of-12 from the floor.

The second quarter consisted of a back-and-forth exciting 10 minutes, each team trading the lead five times in three minutes. The Wildcats were able to close in the score and get up early with a free throw from Dechent and a jumper from Gomez. Dotsey, in return, netted two 3’s to gain back the lead, holding 23 of Maine’s 35 points in the second quarter. The Black Bears would take the five point advantage as the half finished at 35-30.

In the third quarter, Maine kept the lead by obtaining a strong offence and solid defence. Fourth-year guard Sera Hodgson opened the scoreboard, scoring both free throws with ease. Maine took a double-digit lead, 55-45, with buckets from fifth-year guard Caroline Bornemann and Dotsey to lengthen the lead. Dechent tried to fight for the Wildcats and keep them in the game, earning 29 points. The quarter concluded at 55-47, once again giving Maine the advantage for the final quarter.

Going into the last quarter, Gallego’s triple began an 8-0 run, giving Maine the largest lead of the night, 65-48 with just under two minutes left of play. The Black Bears held the lead at the home stretch of the game, ending the score as 65-54 and moving to 6-2 in America East play.

Dotsey finished the night 11-for-20 with a pair of triples and a 6-for-8 showing from the free throw stripe. Bornemann and Blauenfeldt each contributed eight points for the deserved win, and Maine’s defense forced 13 turnovers, constricting UNH to only 16-of-54 from the floor.

The Black Bears return to play on Thursday, Feb. 6, to face the NJIT Highlanders Vermont at the Pit in Memorial Gym at 6 p.m.