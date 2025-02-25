Women’s hockey splits the weekend with Holy Cross

The University of Maine Women’s hockey team took on Holy Cross to end the regular season on Feb. 21 and 22.

Eleven minutes into the game, second-year Holy Cross forward Reghan Chadwick scored, assisted by third-year forward Alexia Moreau and third-year defense Taylor Cantelon. The Black Bears controlled much of the first period despite finishing it down 1-0.

Twenty seconds into the second period, UMaine first-year Stephanie Jacob scored, assisted by second-year forward Mikayla Boarder and fifth-year defender Elise Morphy. The Black Bears were controlling the game again. Black Bear first-year goaltender Kiia Lahtinen saved every breakaway the Crusaders had in the period. Five minutes into the period, the Black Bears went on the power play. Crusaders goaltender third-year Abby Hornung saved every opportunity that Maine had.

The Crusaders had a power play, but Lahtinen saved every scoring opportunity. The penalty kill was successful for the Black Bears. The Black Bears scored again 13 minutes into the period with a goal by third-year forward Ava Stevenson, assisted by fourth-year forward Mira Seregély. Five minutes later, third-year forward Danielle Brunette scored, assisted by fourth-year defender Adriana Van De Leest.

A minute into the period, the Black Bears went onto another power play. Hornung saved every attempt the Black Bears made. Lahtinen saved a breakaway with help from Boarder. With 16 minutes left in the game, Jacob scored her second of the game, assisted by fourth-year defender Jamie Grinder and Boarder. The Black Bears won the first game, 4-1.

On Saturday, the Black Bears looked for the sweep against the Crusaders on their senior night. Second-year Black Bears goaltender Julia Bachetti led the charge. Four minutes into the game, Boarder scored, assisted by fourth-year defender Courtney Colarullo.

The Black Bears led 1-0 going into the second. UMaine was out shooting and skating the Crusaders. Bachetti saved many crucial opportunities.

A minute into the 3rd period, Van De Leest scored her 6th goal of the season, assisted by Seregely and Brunette. Three minutes into the period, the Crusaders went onto the power play. The Black Bears were leading 2-1.

The Crusaders had multiple breakaways, yet Bachetti saved all the chances that they had. Hornung was also staying on top of her game. With seven seconds remaining, the Crusaders tied the game. King was the goal scorer, assisted by fourth-year defender Carmen Elliot and Chadwick.

The game went into a five-minute overtime. With multiple opportunities by both teams, the overtime ended in a tie, sending the game into a shootout. No Black Bears could score on Hornung in the shootout. King and Moreau scored on Bachetti to get the shootout win.

The Black Bears ended the regular season with a split with Holy Cross. The Black Bears will move on to the quarterfinals against the Boston College Eagles next weekend.