Maine loses 1 to 5 against UMass as regular season wraps up

On March 7, the Black Bears traveled to Amherst to face off against the UMass Minutemen in what most thought would be an easy matchup for the Black Bears. UMass shocked the college hockey world and dominated the game instead.

The game was essentially over from the first period when the Minutemen came out swinging, scoring three goals in the first period alone. Before Maine could even get their footing in this game, UMass got on the scoreboard thanks to Hobey Baker award candidate Cole O’Hara’s goal. The third-year forward wasn’t alone in his offensive efforts, UMass as a whole launched a fast-paced, full-frontal assault on Maine. The Minutemen kept a hold of the puck very well and did not allow the Black Bears many chances to get their offense going. The Minutemen’s fourth line forced Maine’s offense into a stagnant, slow paced offense trying to generate whatever chances they could.

UMass seemed to find the answer to the question of how to face off against the Hockey East Goaltender of the month, second-year Albin Boija: Put as many bodies in front of him and shoot into the traffic. Essentially, the best way to beat Boija was to beat him blind. Third-year defenseman for the Minutemen Kennedy O’Connor did just that as he tipped in a rebound while two Maine defenders were in front of Boija to put UMass up 2-0.

UMass played this contest faster and more physically than Maine did. The Minutemen did not play like the 11th ranked seed in Hockey East. They forced the Black Bears to scramble for possessions. UMass seemed to be beating everyone except third-year defenseman Brandon Holt for the Black Bears in the races to the puck. Maine could not find anyone to try to capitalize on a second chance from a rebound. However, the Minutemen found someone. Second-year wing Jack Musa did just that for them to end the first period a staggering 3-0.

To start the second period, Joey Musa, a graduate forward, initiated the scoring barrage for the Minutemen with a goal of his own. UMass was fully in control of this game, the Minutemen boxed out Maine’s forwards extremely well and also killed the Black Bears’ power plays, something UMass has been stellar at all season.

The Black Bears tried to respond by letting off a barrage of shots late in the second period, certainly the most aggressive hockey they played in the entire contest. This rolled over early into the third period as second-year forward Charlie Russell had a shot go in but it was called back due to the referee blowing the whistle before the shot went in, something head coach Ben Barr disputed heavily with the officials after the play.

There’s a saying: “Puck don’t lie.” This rang true in the very next trip when the Black Bears took up the ice and into the Minutemen’s defensive zone. Russell sniped a goal in from long range into the top right corner of the net.

UMass responded to the goal by playing aggressively. They let off several shots and O’Hara got on the board again with another goal as he fought for possession against second-year Maine defender Frank Djurasevic to make the final score 5-1.

The narrative throughout this game was evident, UMass outplayed Maine. In every way possible, the Minutemen made it extremely difficult for Maine to get the puck out of their own defensive zone. When the Black Bears did have the chance to get on offense Maine did not get a lot of good looks.

This game, and the fact that the Black Bears allowed Vermont three goals in a matchup the weekend prior, does not bode well for Maine’s post-season hopes. Maine lost every matchup this regular season against Boston College and struggled against UConn. When it comes to the Hockey East Championship, Maine has rightfully been seen as the other team with a real shot to win it besides Boston College. To win the National Championship, Maine will have to iron out the reasons why they could not overtake Boston College and why some teams are able to make them freeze offensively in order to go into the playoffs with reassured dominance instead of hopeful success.

The Hockey East Quarterfinal will tip off on March 15 in the Alfond Arena, where the Black Bears’ journey for national dominance begins.