Face off between UMaine and Vermont, with Makar and Walther pictured. Photo by Joseph Lazaro

Face off between UMaine and Vermont, with Makar and Walther pictured. Photo by Joseph Lazaro

Men’s hockey wins 4-1 against the Vermont Catamounts

On Feb. 28, The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team played the University of Vermont Catamounts. The Black Bears looked to pick the momentum back up after a loss against the University of Connecticut.

The Black Bears’ offense took charge in the first period, and the Catamounts tried to match the momentum. Seven minutes into the game, the Black Bears took a penalty for too many men. The Catamounts were unable to score on the power play.

Twelve minutes into the game, the Black Bears went onto a power play, but the power play was unsuccessful. The Catamounts went onto another power play. Second-year defenseman Charlie Russell served a penalty for boarding. Vermont was unable to score on the power play.

Towards the end of the period, first-year forward Max Strand tripped a Black Bear, putting Maine on the power play. Fourth-year forward Taylor Makar secured his 14th goal of the season, assisted by second-year defenseman Frank Djurasevic and fourth-year forward Nolan Renwick. The period ended 1-0, Maine.

The second period started the same way as the first. The Black Bears came out the way they always have this season. Three minutes into the period, third-year forward Nicholas Niemo tripped a Catamount, sending the Catamounts on a power play. Seconds later, another Black Bear penalty occurred, with Maine down two players.

The Maine penalty kill was able to kill off both penalties and was still leading 1-0. Nine minutes into the period, first-year forward Jax Wismer took a penalty for high-sticking. Seconds later, third-year forward Thomas Sinclair also took a penalty for delay of game.

Makar capitalized on the opportunity, assisted by Djurasevic and second-year forward Josh Nadeau. The Black Bears were pushing the shots on the net, and second-year goaltender Axel Mangbo met every shot that was made for the rest of the period. The period ended 2-0.

At the start of the 3rd period, the Catamounts came out stronger than the Black Bears. First-year goaltender Albin Bojia was on top of his game. Three minutes into the period, first-year forward Michael La Starza headed into the box for goalie interference. Maine was unable to capitalize on this penalty.

Eight minutes into the period, Russell went into the penalty box for goalie interference. The Catamounts were able to score on the power play. The goal was scored by fourth-year forward Isak Walther, assisted by fourth-year forward Simon Jellus and second-year defenseman Sebastian Törnqvist.

Makar scored his third goal in the game, assisted by third-year defenseman Brandon Chabrier and Russell. Makar not only got his 16th goal of the season, but he also got his first career hat trick. Twelve minutes into the period, third-year defenseman Grayson Arnott scored his second goal of the season, assisted by Niemo and first-year forward Oskar Komarov.

The Catamounts went onto another powerplay. Fourth-year defenseman David Breazeale served the penalty. Despite the newfound energy for the Catamounts, second-year goaltender Albin Boija and the Black Bears saved every shot that the Catamounts tried to make.

Boija made 26 saves and Maine led 38-27 in shots in the contest. The Black Bears beat the Catamounts 4-1.