UMaine softball defeats Colby College

The University of Maine women’s softball team hosted in-state opponent Colby College on a single on April 17. The Black Bears won 5-0 that night. First-year infield Francesca Guerrera earned a 2-for-2 with three RBI, while third-year pitcher Alysen Reith threw a complete-game three-hitter. Maine now has a record of 8-29 overall and 26-3 all-time against Colby.

Reith started out as pitcher and threw for all seven innings, allowing only three hits, striking out five and walking two. This is now her 10th complete game of the season. The Mules switched their pitcher three times throughout the match, starting with third-year pitcher KC DeSarno. They then switched in the third inning to third-year pitcher Kathrine Clay and lastly, first-year pitcher Sophia Meade in the fifth inning to finish off the game.

The Mules were up to bat to start with in the first inning, and got a runner to second base before getting three strikes. At the bottom of the inning, Guerrera went up to bat first and got a walk after four balls from DeSarno. First-year outfield Abby Rhee made a hit which sent Guerrera to third, after second-year outfield Kiera Inman took a sacrifice fly to send Guerrera home, which gifted Maine the advantage of 1-0 going into the second inning.

After zero runs and zero hits from Colby in the second inning, Maine achieved three runs home after first-year infield Bailey Snowberger and third-year infield Madison Hand got back-to-back singles until it eventually came around on a Guerrera double to right center. Inman made another sacrifice fly two batters later which made it 4-0 at the end of the second inning with one runner left on base.

After an uneventful third inning with three strikeouts for the Mules and one hit but zero runs for the Black Bears, Guerrera singled through the left side, which sent first-year infield Eviana Robles home in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 5-0. Reith only faced three batters in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings and closed the game in the seventh.

Snowberger was 2-for-2 while scoring a run, meanwhile Rhee and Hand both tallied hits on the day. Hand also scored a run and Inman recorded two RBI.

The Black Bears will face UMass Lowell next weekend for a double header on Saturday, April 26.