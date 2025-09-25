Buffalo Bills narrowly defeat Miami Dolphins, 31 to 21

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins by 31 to 21 on Thursday Night Football. The game proved to be a back-and-forth affair despite what critics had predicted might be a runaway game for Buffalo. Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen had an impressive night, passing 213 yards and three touchdowns. On the other side, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played well, with 146 passing yards and two touchdowns, but also had one critical interception.

The Miami Dolphins received the kickoff, which featured a huge 54-yard runback by wide receiver Dee Eskridge. The Dolphins offense took advantage of the short field, with a 10–play, 47–yard touchdown drive. The offensive line played a pivotal role, giving Tagovailoa plenty of time and allowing running backs De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon to make good cuts. Dolphins 7, Bills 0.

The Buffalo Bills’ offense answered quickly, delivering an 85-yard, 7-play touchdown drive. Running back James Cook powered the offense forward with multiple rushes of more than 10 yards. The Bills capped the drive with Allen’s 20-yard pass completion to Dalton Kincaid for the score. Bills 7, Dolphins 7.

On the ensuing drive, the Dolphins offense went three and out and were forced to punt. The Dolphins’ defense had no answer for the Bills as they efficiently drove down the field during their 63-yard, 10-play scoring drive that ended with Allen’s 5-yard shovel pass to rookie tight end, Jackson Hawes, for the touchdown.

The Bills’ defense answered by getting into Tagovailoa’s face and forcing the punt. With the ball back in their hands, Allen and the Buffalo offense took the ball down to the Miami 21-yard line where the defense was finally able to get a stop with a sack. Kicker Matt Prater missed wide left and the Bills came up empty.

With the end of the half looming, Tagovailoa was able to get the offense in rhythm with the help of impressive plays from wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins took the ball 71 yards for the score to tie the game up before the half on a 7-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Waddle. The Bills took a knee to end the half.

Buffalo started the third quarter receiving the kickoff. The drive featured impressive play from Allen who was able to move the ball with his legs as well as his arm, highlighted by a 19-yard scramble. The Bills were able to cash in with a 2-yard touchdown run by Cook. After an extra point by Prater, the Bills were up 21-14.

Both teams had two possessions each to close out the third quarter, but were unable to get anything going. The Miami Dolphins’ offense was finally able to break through with a 9-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. Miami showed their aggressiveness by going for it on fourth and short, and it paid off with Tagovailoa delivering a 15-yard pass to move the chains. The drive ended with a 5-yard pass to Hill for the score, tying the game at 21 apiece.

Buffalo almost went three and out on the following drive, but were given new life by a 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty on Miami’s defensive tackle Zach Sieler during the punt. With a fresh set of downs, the Buffalo Bills drove down the field, capping the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Allen to wide receiver Kahlil Shakir.

One of the most pivotal moments of the game came on the next drive for the Dolphins’ offense. Down by just a score, Tagovailoa and the Fins drove into Bills territory, but Bills linebacker Terrell Bernard intercepted Tagovailoa’s pass intended for Hill at Buffalo’s 17-yard line.

With a chance to put the game away, the Bills’ offense moved the ball into field goal range, with the help of crucial passes from Allen, including a 30-catch and run courtesy of wide receiver Elijah Moore. After the drive stalled, Prater nailed the 48-yard field goal to put the Bills up by two scores. Bills 31, Dolphins 21.

With the game all but sealed, the Dolphins ran three plays before time ran out. Buffalo improved to three wins and no losses on the season, and Miami dropped to one and two with the loss. Overall, the Dolphins put up a good fight, but the Bills’ high-powered offense and staunch defense were too much to handle.