Fantasy football week 2: Overachievers and underachievers

Week two of the NFL season has come and gone. This of course means there were stars and duds for fantasy football scoring. Let’s get into the highs and lows of fantasy scorers this week (all scores mentioned are in PPR format).

Overachievers:

Jared Goff: The Detroit Lions quarterback had a rough start to open the season, not even managing to score twelve fantasy points against a strong Green Bay Defense. This week however, Goff found his groove. He threw for five touchdowns and 334 yards, and this earned him 33.96 fantasy points this week, making him the highest scoring.

Wan’dale Robinson: Robinson is not a super known name in fantasy football, as he is only rostered in 61% of leagues according to Sleeper. This week was the best of Robinson’s career though, as the Giants receiver had eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. This earned him 28.2 fantasy points, making him the fifth highest scoring wide receiver in the NFL this week.

Tucker Kraft: The Green Bay Packers tight end has burst onto the fantasy football scene this year. Through two weeks, he is the highest scoring tight end in the league. This past Sunday, Kraft led the Packers in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. His six receptions for 124 yards and a score earned him 24.4 fantasy points this week.

Hunter Renfrow: Six months ago, Renfrow retired from the NFL. He had been out of the league for a year and believed football was behind him. In July, the Carolina Panthers reached out and offered Renfrow a tryout. He made the roster and has been working to earn his playing time. This past week Renfrow had nine receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns. His 23.8 points made him the eighth highest scoring wide receiver this week. Seeing as he is only rostered in 14% of leagues, his breakout game makes him the largest overachiever of week two.

Underachievers:

Joe Burrow: The Bengals star quarterback scored only 7.04 fantasy points this week. This is not entirely Burrow’s fault, however, as he was injured in the second quarter of the Bengals game against the Jaguars. Burrow is out at least three months with turf toe, potentially ending his entire season.

Xavier Legette: The Panthers wide receiver scored only 0.8 points in his game against the Cardinals this week. His lone reception went for negative two yards. The only reason Legette is not further down on this list is because he was only started in 2% of Sleeper’s leagues, meaning he didn’t have an impact on that many matchups.

Omarion Hampton: The Chargers halfback was expected to be a workhorse this season. After being drafted in the first round, it was widely believed that he would be a star of the LA offense. Hampton’s 24 rushing yards along with his singular receiving yard earned him 3.5 points this week. This was a disappointing performance, and Hampton looks to improve against the Broncos.

Cortland Sutton: While we are on the topic of the Broncos, Denver’s seventh year player had the most underwhelming week two of any NFL player. Sutton’s only reception for 6 yards garnered 1.6 fantasy points this week. Sutton came in nearly 13 points below his projected 14.3 fantasy points. Fantasy owners of the receiver are hopeful for his next game in Los Angeles.