Field hockey loses at home against Northeastern 2-1

On Friday, Sept. 19, the University of Maine field hockey team suffered a tough 2–1 overtime loss to Northeastern University at home. The Black Bears entered the matchup coming off of a victory against the University of New Haven; but despite controlling large stretches of play, they were unable to get the win.

Maine started the game maintaining possession in the opening minutes and earning early penalty corners. The Black Bears currently lead America East in penalty corners, averaging nine per game, and they looked to continue that trend. Third-year back Eloise Penty once again served as the primary inserter on corners, setting up multiple chances.

The Huskies, however, gained momentum midway through the first quarter. Despite several quality looks, Northeastern could not break through, as Maine’s fifth-year goalie Rosarie Mrazova came up with back-to-back saves, including one in the final 90 seconds of the quarter. The opening quarter ended locked at 0–0.

The second quarter proved pivotal. Just minutes in, Mrazova made a sliding save that resulted in a collision with a Huskies forward. After video review, officials awarded Northeastern a penalty stroke, a decision that Maine challenged unsuccessfully. Northeastern’s second-year defense, Camille Armaganian, scored off the penalty to give the Huskies a 1–0 lead.

Maine responded with urgency. The Black Bears generated several offensive pushes before finally breaking through late in the half. With just over four minutes remaining, fourth-year midfielder Olivia Geniti found the back of the net to tie the game 1–1 and swing momentum back toward Maine. Penty nearly set up another goal off a penalty corner before the halftime horn, but the Huskies’ defense held firm, sending the teams into the break tied.

The third quarter played out much like the first two, with Maine controlling possession. A potential penalty corner opportunity for the Black Bears was reversed after another video review, frustrating the home crowd. Maine still earned multiple corners in the frame but could not capitalize, and the score remained level heading into the fourth.

Early in the final quarter, Northeastern’s first-year midfielder Hannah Simon was issued a green card, giving Maine a two-minute advantage. The Black Bears pressed hard during the power play, firing off shots on goal and drawing another penalty corner.

The Huskies challenged the call, but after review, officials upheld the decision. Even with the added opportunities, Northeastern’s defense matched the Black Bears’ momentum, blocking shots and clearing the ball. Regulation ended tied 1–1, sending the game into sudden victory overtime.

Overtime brought heartbreak for the Black Bears. Northeastern earned back-to-back penalty corners in quick succession. Forward fourth-year Anna-Kate Domingue scored her first goal of the season, sealing the 2–1 win for the Huskies and silencing the Maine crowd.

Despite the loss, Maine showcased strong goalkeeping and persistent offensive pressure. With improved finishing on penalty corners, the Black Bears will look to turn possession into goals as they continue their season.

The Black Bears, now 3-4 on the season, will hit the road for a five-game stretch, beginning at Monmouth University in New Jersey. The trip also includes key conference matchups that could shape Maine’s standing in America East.