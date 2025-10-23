Black Bears in action over Fall Break

While the campus slowed down for Fall Break, sports were just ramping up. In this past week in sports, there were painful hits and exalting wins. Notably, our choice hockey team started off with a disappointing loss, trudging into the new season, while field hockey declared two victories. Our bittersweet athletics has one consistency– it will be an entertaining year.

The University of Maine women’s soccer team had two big games this past week. On Sunday, Oct. 12, the University of Vermont Catamounts traveled to Maine for an important America East conference matchup. Both teams were held scoreless through the first 50 minutes until third-year forward Madelin Gardner delivered a strike from outside the box, putting the Catamounts up 1-0. Maine continued to put the pressure on Vermont and their goalie but were unable to tie the game before the buzzer sounded.

The Black Bears then made the trip down to Massachusetts on Oct. 16 to face the University of Massachusetts Lowell. After trailing at halftime, third-year defender Grace Johnson scored her first career goal with a beautiful deep shot to the corner of the goal to even the score 1-1. UMass Lowell retook the lead, but shortly after third-year midfielder Victoria Dungey headed the ball off a free kick to fourth-year forward Jordane Pinette to once again tie the game. Neither team were able to score another, ending the game with a final score of 2-2.

UMaine men’s hockey, ranked #7 nationally, played a much anticipated double header against #10 ranked Quinnipiac. On Friday, Oct. 17, despite capturing an early 4-1 lead with goals by fourth-year forward Owen Fowler, first-year forward Miguel Marques, first-year forward Will Gerrior and fourth-year forward Thomas Freel, Quinnipiac scored three times in the final eight minutes to force overtime. Neither team was able to score in OT. In the second matchup on October 18, the Black Bears were shut-out and allowed three goals on power plays. Quinnipiac won 4-0.

The UMaine women’s hockey team pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the young season. The Black Bears faced Colgate, ranked #8 nationally. Colgate won 5-2 on Friday, Oct. 17, scoring all of their goals in the final two periods. First-year defenders Lulu Rucinski and Sade Sandilands scored for Maine.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, Colgate jumped to an early lead with a goal by fourth-year forward Alexis Petford just 27 seconds into the game. Third-year forward Raegan Wurm scored an unassisted goal midway through the second period to tie the game up. Less than a minute later, first-year forward Isabelle Michaud flipped the puck over the diving goalie to put Maine up 2-1. The Black Bear defense stood tall, securing the upset over one of the best teams in the country. Second-year goalie Kiia Lahtinen was phenomenal over the two game stint, making a total of 75 saves on 80 shots.

It was a big week for field hockey, as Maine emerged with two victories. On Friday, Oct. 17, the Black Bears defeated the Bryant Bulldogs 6-1 to earn their first America East victory of the season. After trailing after the first quarter, Maine scored six unanswered goals. Fourth-year forward Taylor Katsube led the way with two goals, with second-year forward Emily Chisholm, first-year back Nicole Kowalewski, third-year back Eloise Penty and fourth-year midfielder Zoe Furber each tacking on a goal.

Senior Day for the field hockey team was held on Saturday, Oct. 18. Graduate goalie Rozárie Mrázová, one of the six players being celebrated, had an incredible game, notching her first shutout of the season. Five different players scored for Maine, clinching the weekend sweep with a 5-0 win.