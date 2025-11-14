Black Bears unable to complete comeback in season opener

The University of Maine women’s basketball team lost their season opener against Saint Joseph’s University by a final score of 63-62. Although they lost, it is clear that Maine still has a few things to look forward to this season.

One of those bright spots is Adrianna Smith. Smith missed the entire 2024-2025 campaign with a torn ACL but is looking to bounce back for her final stint with the Blackbears. In her first game coming off the injury, Smith scored 25 points and notched 13 rebounds, earning Maine’s first double-double of the season. Smith is looking to recreate her 2022-2023 season; in her second year Smith was named the America East player of the year with a commanding 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and shot an outstanding 49.8% from the field.

Shooting was UMaine’s weakest aspect in their loss against Saint Joseph’s. The Black Bears went 8 for 26 on three-point attempts, a mere 30.8%. The worst shooting streak occurred during the second quarter, in which the team took eight three-point shots and missed every single one. Along with their struggles from deep, the Black Bears were abysmal from the free throw line, making only 50% of their attempts.

Another place Maine could improve is their sharing of the scoring load. Maine only had six players score in this game. Four players appeared in the game and did not score. Maddie Fitzpatrick, Amiyah Donaldson, Emmie Streams and Abby Price all checked into the game but did not record a point. Sharing the scoring/shot totals should be a main focus for the Black Bears in the coming weeks.

One thing that shows promise for Maine’s future games was their hustle and determination late in the game. Heading into the fourth quarter, Maine was down by seven points. With eight minutes left in the game, the Hawks had expanded their lead to 10, with the score sitting at 50-40. In the coming minutes, Maine went on an 11- 4 run, meaning Saint Joseph’s was only up by three with 3:35 left on the clock. Rhian Stokes made a free throw for the Hawks to extend the gap to four points with just over a minute remaining. After numerous missed shots and offensive rebounds, fourth-year point guard Asta Blauenfeldt buried a three-point shot while the clock expired, meaning Saint Joe’s lead ultimately won by a point.

Notable performances from the Blackbears came from fourth-year guards, Sarah Talon and Blauenfeldt, scoring 10 and 16 respectively. Third-year players, Lizzy Gruber and Kaliyah Sain each scored three with first-year point guard Olivia Alvarez tacking on five.

In the coming weeks, Maine will head down south, facing both North Carolina State University and Virginia Commonwealth University at their home arenas. The Black Bears will then face Stonehill at home on November 17. Maine is looking to build off of last season, and we are all rooting for them in their upcoming games.