Rebecca Grisdale stands idle waiting for the ball to go back into play on Sunday, Oct.12, 2025, on the New Balance Soccer Complex in Orono, Maine. Photo by Noah Futris

UMaine Women’s Soccer: 3-Peat America East Champions

On Nov. 10, the University of Maine women’s soccer team defeated number two seed Vermont in a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout to earn their third consecutive America East Championship title at Virtue Field. This win makes Maine the second team in America East history to win three consecutive tournament titles since Boston University in 2009-11.

With everything against their favour, from being on the road for a week, playing away against one of the toughest soccer environments in America East and having played four intense games in two weeks with two double overtimes, the team that everyone counted out came back and won it all (again).

The rainy game did not start in Maine’s favor as the Catamounts scored early in the third minute from third-year midfielder Ella Warren. All the momentum was in the opposing team’s hands with help of the energy from the sold out student section and Maine’s lack of connection. Unable to get out of their own half, Maine was punished once again in minute 18 from fourth-year forward and America East All-Conference Team, Lauren DeGroot, as she touched the ball past the defenders on the right side and slipped it into the left corner. After this goal, something clicked in the Black Bears and they started to play like themselves, with drive, passion and a want to win. An opportunity from a corner kick came for the Bears in minute twenty-eight where fourth-year winger Jordanne Pinette was able to finish third-year midfielder Luise Reinwald’s strike, making the game 2-1 going into halftime.

All the belief was in Maine’s hands. They have been in this position many times before and were able to come back. Less than five minutes went by in the second half and third-year defender Grace Johnson struck the ball from 20 yards out into the top right corner to tie the game 2-2. With both teams desperately fighting for a goal, first-year goalie Elena Barenberg made a game-changing save in minute eighty-one when DeGroot got through on a breakaway and tried to slip the ball past Barenberg, but she blocked the shot, keeping Maine in the game. The final whistle blew indicating a golden goal two sets of ten minutes for double overtime.

Both teams got two threatening corners, Maine even hit the post on one of them. Both periods resulted in zero goals, so the game moved to a penalty shootout. The first two attempts for each team hit the back netting before Barenberg saved Vermont’s third attempt. Maine continued to finish four of their attempts confidently until Barenberg ended the game after her second save against the Catamounts, securing the Bears the title. Barenberg went on to earn the tournament’s most outstanding player award.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting it. It was such a nice surprise,” said Barenberg. “I’m pretty proud of us as a team that we achieved this together and my individual achievements come from the team.”

With this championship, Maine has clinched a spot in the NCAA tournament and will travel to the University of Central Florida to play them on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.